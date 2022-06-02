Reportage to launch Verdana project on sales’ day

Published: Thu 2 Jun 2022, 6:27 PM

Reportage Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer has announced a special sales day on June 5, at the Westin Dubai Marina and Resort, Mina Seyahi Beach.

The event includes the launching of their new project Verdana, located within the Dubai Investments Park, with prices starting from Dh1.7 million.

The launch of the Verdana project comes after the strong demand for the Rukan Lofts project, which was launched by the company about two years ago in the Dubailand area, and recorded a noticeable rise in demand. The new event on Sunday, includes many special offers and discounts.

The “Verdana” project consists of 305 townhouses of 4 rooms and a maid room, with areas ranging from 2,772 to 3,394 square feet.

Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO of Reportage Properties, confirmed that the company's strong performance reinforces its plans to launch more new projects that meet the requirements of various segments of buyers, and provide various options for buyers wishing to purchase real estate units in Dubai.

He stressed that the real estate market in the UAE encourages the launch of new projects, in light of the strong demand for quality projects, which are characterized by the availability of various services and attractive facilities. He said that the Dubai market was active in the recent weeks with increase in demand for housing units, in line with the success of "Dubai Expo 2020".

Suleiman pointed out that the "Verdana" project extends over an area of 500,000 square feet, and includes many facilities and services such as swimming pools, a gym, private parking for each unit, and a spacious green landscape. — business@khaleejtimes.com