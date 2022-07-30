Reportage Properties reports Dh1.2b sales in H1

Net profit slumped 64 per cent to $746 million compared with the first six months of last year; The group said annual revenue from Covid-19 medicines is anticipated to be broadly flat compared with 2021
The company launched new Verdana project in the first half of this year in Dubai Investments Park.
Reportage Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer, announced sales of Dhs1.2 billion during the first half of this year, compared to Dhs704 million during the first half of 2021, showing a growth of 70 per cent.
Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO, Reportage Properties, said that the company continued its strong performance during 2022, after 2021 sales of Dhs1.6 billion, with a growth of up to 100 per cent compared to 2020, which reflects Reportage’s ability to keep pace with market changes, and their flexibility to challenges while continuing to launch new projects that meet customer needs and requirements.
Suleiman explained that the company launched their new “Verdana” project in the first half of this year within the Dubai Investments Park. The new project consists of 305 luxury townhouses, with four rooms each and areas ranging between 2,730 and 3,855 square feet. The Verdana was of great direct response from buyers.
The project extends over an area of 500,000 square feet and includes many facilities and services, such as swimming pools, a gym, private parking for each unit, and various green spaces.
Suleiman stated that the company organized four successful sales events in 2022, during which the sales team managed to sell 197 housing units, with a total value of Dh179 million.
He noted that the increase in “Reportage Properties” sales during the first half of this year marks the improvement of activity in the UAE real estate market, and its ability to overcome challenges, thanks to the continual initiatives stimulating economic activity in various sectors, especially the real estate sector.
Suleiman pointed out that Reportage’s continued construction of all its projects on schedule, enhances investors’ confidence in the company’s projects, which is proved by the continuous increase in sales.
The Reportage Properties portfolio in the UAE includes 14 projects, providing more than 6,000 housing units within the most important investment sites in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
The company is developing eight projects in Abu Dhabi, in areas include Al Raha Beach, Masdar City, Yas Island, and Al Maryah Island, in addition to a project that has been completed and delivered in Masdar City, while they are developing five projects in Dubai. — business@khaleejtimes.com
