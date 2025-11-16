Reportage Properties expect sales exceeding 500 million Saudi riyals by end of 2025

Reportage Properties in Saudi Arabia and Egypt CEO, Eslam Hammam, expected the company’s sales to exceed 500 million Saudi riyals by the end of 2025.

Hammam confirmed that this strong performance reflects the company’s commitment to a sustainable development approach over the past years, based on delivering high-quality residential projects that meet the needs of the growing Saudi market.

The CEO noted that the clients and investors trust in the company, particularly in Riyadh, has been a pivotal factor in achieving this growth, noting the company’s commitment to providing modern real estate products based on clear standards of quality and urban planning.

Hammam confirmed that Reportage Saudi Arabia is preparing to enter a strategic expansion phase in 2026. He said that the company is currently developing two major real estate projects in Riyadh and Jeddah, representing a significant step towards expanding their presence in the Saudi market.

He added that the project planned for Riyadh is part of the company’s natural expansion plan in the capital, which is one of the most attractive Saudi cities in terms of population and investment growth. The other project in Jeddah represents the company’s first major expansion outside Riyadh, a move aimed at strengthening its presence in major cities with high population density and increasing demand for modern residential products.

He emphasized that both projects will be based on advanced urban concepts, including integrated communities, service facilities, and extensive green spaces, reflecting the company’s focus on developing high-quality urban environments.

Reportage Saudi Arabia is currently studying all the technical and regulatory aspects of the two projects, including the targeted unit types, the distribution of uses within the plans, and the best implementation methods to ensure the creation of integrated and sustainable residential communities.

The CEO made clear that the two projects are still in the early planning stages and that the company will not announce them or reveal any details during their participation in Cityscape. He confirmed that the official announcement will be made next year after the completion of all required approvals and planning phases, allowing for the provision of accurate and reliable information to investors and clients.

Reportage Saudi Arabia announced the launch of Najd 5 in eastern Riyadh, in line with their expansion within the capital. This new project complements the company’s portfolio of projects in the region and aims to provide a modern residential environment for families and homeowners seeking units that combine quality with a strategic location.

The project focuses on a contemporary architectural design that includes expansive gardens, pedestrian walkways, and service and recreational facilities, in harmony with the significant urban expansion east of the capital and reinforcing the area’s position as a preferred residential destination.

Hammam indicated that Reportage Saudi Arabia will present a comprehensive overview of the Najd 5 project to visitors at Cityscape Riyadh 2025, without delving into any details related to the two major projects currently under development in Riyadh and Jeddah.

This adherence to the company’s policy of announcing projects only after they are fully ready, allowing for the provision of accurate and reliable information to investors and clients. He noted that the company will focus during the exhibition on highlighting the features of the Najd 5 project, its design plans, construction methods, and the special offers they will provide to investors interested in entering the Riyadh real estate market.

Hammam stated that Reportage Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen their market position through strict adherence to project timelines and high-quality execution. He confirmed that the Najd 1 project, which is structurally complete, will be delivered by the company during the first quarter of 2026, ahead of schedule.

This reflects the company’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations to clients, bolstering confidence in its real estate products, and enhancing its position in an increasingly competitive market.

He also emphasized that the company is committed to implementing their long-term development vision, which focuses on delivering integrated residential projects, developing sustainable urban environments, and adhering to rigorous design and construction standards. This contributes to supporting the real estate development sector in the KSA and providing diverse housing options that meet the needs of citizens and residents, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030