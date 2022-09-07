Reportage launches ‘Plaza’ project in Masdar City

Wed 7 Sep 2022

Reportage Properties on Wednesday launched the new ‘Plaza’ project in Masdar City, which consists of 348 residential units.

The project will enhance the company’s portfolio of projects in Masdar City, one of the most sustainable urban communities in the world.

Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO of Reportage Properties, stressed the company’s keenness on expanding its business in Masdar City and developing more sustainable real estate projects, which include the latest innovations, smart services and sustainable solutions that will contribute to saving energy and water consumption as part of its bid to abide by sustainable construction requirements and conserve the environment.

"The Abu Dhabi real estate market is witnessing remarkable activity during this period amid an increasing demand for quality projects that provide excellent services to buyers," Suleiman said.

"This reinforced the company’s plans to keep launching new projects in Abu Dhabi," he added.

The launch of the ‘Plaza’ project came in light of the high demand for the company’s projects in Abu Dhabi or Dubai, he said.

"There is a robust demand for buying real estate in Reportage Properties’ projects in Masdar City, which is a model for sustainable urban development," he said.

The list of Reportage Properties’ projects in Masdar City includes the Oasis Residence 1, which provides 612 apartments, Oasis Residence 2, which incorporates around 304 residential units, The Gate, which adds 463 apartments, and Leonardo Residence, which includes 177 apartments in Masdar City and was handed over more than two years ago.

The ‘Plaza’ consists of 348 residential units including 154 studios, 96 1-bedroom apartments and 57 2-bedroom apartments. The project also provides 41 4-bedroom townhouses for the first time in Masdar City.

Suleiman explained that the ‘Plaza’, which is 110,000 square feet in area, is distinguished for its strategic location that links the main roads and is surrounded by parks, schools, mosques, banks and stores.

The project also incorporates swimming pools for adults and children, a barbecue area and a gym in addition to 422 covered parking lots, 9 large elevators, a pet area, 3 large and double-height lobbies, shady seating areas, play areas, green spaces, bicycle parking area and an outdoor table tennis area.

The project features fully furnished units including balconies as per the unit plan, kitchen cabinets, double glazed windows, fiber-optic connections for high-speed internet, storage units, mirrors, central air conditioning and interior cabinets.

Suleiman said the project is expected to attract various segments of new buyers in light of its unconventional services and easy payment methods.

The Reportage Properties’ portfolio in the UAE includes 15 projects that provide more than 6,500 residential units within the most important investment sites in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

In Egypt, Reportage Properties launched last year the Monte Napoleone project, which is 465,000 square meters in area and features 5,500 residential units.

