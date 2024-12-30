Reportage Group achieves a record Dh5.7 billion sales

During the year of 2024, Reportage Group surpassed a sales value of Dh5.7 billion (approximately over $1.6 billion). This represents a more than 50% increase in total revenue compared to the same period in 2023.

This achievement is particularly significant considering Reportage’s unwavering commitment to a ‘zero-leverage’ and ‘debt-free’ strategy. Every project is developed without reliance on mortgages or any form of leveraged financing, ensuring the company’s resilience and sustainable long-term stability in the market.

Beyond the impressive numbers, this success cements Reportage’s position as a leader in the UAE real estate market. By offering flexible payment plans, prime locations, and smart housing designs, the company has earned the trust and loyalty of its customers, setting the stage for continued growth. According to Andrea Nucera, Managing Director of Reportage Group, “We are approaching the close of 2024 with great happiness. Not only have we achieved all our pre-set targets, but we have also managed to strengthen the company’s organization to support further growth. For 2025, we aim to achieve a sales volume of Dh7.34 billion ($2 billion), expand into two new countries, and launch several exciting projects in the UAE, with an inventory valued at Dh20 billion ($5.45 billion).”

Reportage Group’s future projects will emphasize cutting-edge designs, state-of-the-art sustainability initiatives, and the creation of spaces that foster a deep sense of community.