Rent-free incentives, payment deferments announced for SMEs in Dubai South

Dubai South has announced it will provide a flexible and support package for its SME community at Business Park aimed at providing immediate financial flexibility. Business Park, an office space located just a few minutes away from Al Maktoum International Airport, hosts a number of businesses that will benefit from this support package.

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The Dubai South support packages for SMEs at Business Park aligns with the emirate’s overall commitment to safeguarding economic stability and supporting businesses across Dubai.

The package includes rent-free incentives linked to contract renewals, enhanced flexibility on payment deferrals, and the waiver of minor administrative penalties. Additionally, current rental rates will be maintained for eligible renewals during this period, Dubai South said.

The measures will be evaluated and refined on an ongoing basis to ensure continued alignment with evolving market dynamics, it added.

“SMEs are at the heart of Dubai’s economic fabric, and supporting their continuity and growth remains a priority,” Nabil Al Kindi, the group CEO of Dubai South, said.

“At Dubai South, we remain focused on delivering value-driven solutions that align with the vision of our wise leadership to sustain economic momentum and further strengthen Dubai’s competitive business landscape."