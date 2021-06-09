Remit Now: Indian rupee slips below 73 against US dollar
Most Asian currencies started stronger against the dollar on Wednesday morning
The Indian rupee fell below 73 against the US dollar (19.89 against UAE dirham) on Wednesday morning, falling 13 paise due to strengthening of the US currency.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 72.90 against the dollar (19.86 versus dirham), then slipped to 73.02 against the American currency. The rupee had settled at 72.89 on Tuesday.
Reliance Securities said in a research note that lack of any major data on Wednesday in the domestic and the international markets could keep the currency flat.
Most Asian currencies started slightly stronger against the dollar on Wednesday morning and could cap depreciation bias, the note added.
The Bombay Stock Exchange was trading 109.51 points or 0.21 per cent higher at 52,385.08, while the broader NSE Nifty was up 40.65 points or 0.26 per cent to 15,780.75.
