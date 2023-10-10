Regulation 10: Paving the way for responsible AI and data protection in the UAE

Regulation ensures that personal data is handled responsibly and securely

By Arvind Kalla Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 3:18 PM

In an era marked by relentless innovation and the ascendancy of data-driven technologies, the UAE has unfurled an ambitious vision — to seize a leadership role in the domain of Artificial Intelligence (AI). At the heart of this audacious aspiration lies Regulation 10, a landmark initiative in the UAE, stands as a testament to the nation’s commitment to achieving this vision. Regulation 10 represents an opportunity to reaffirm our dedication to responsible AI and data protection.

Regulation 10 harmonises perfectly with the UAE’s vision of becoming a global leader in AI. It takes a crucial step towards realising this vision by establishing a robust framework for data protection within AI systems. This framework is essential not only for safeguarding personal information but also for fostering innovation and building trust in AI.

One of the standout features of Regulation 10 is its emphasis on data protection during AI processing. This regulation ensures that personal data is handled responsibly and securely. In an age where data breaches are a constant concern, such provisions alleviate concerns and enhance trust in AI systems. Increased data protection measures translate directly into greater confidence among individuals when interacting with AI systems. People are more likely to engage with AI chatbots and provide consent for their data to be used when they know it is being handled with care and in compliance with rigorous regulations.

As such, it is important that companies don’t just meet regulatory requirements; but actively promote ethical AI, fairness, and accountability in its chatbot solutions. The commitment to responsible AI practices should be unwavering. In addition, focus on data protection and compliance is an integral part of customer-centric approach. Companies should prioritize the security and privacy of users, ensuring that their data is handled with the utmost care.

Moreover, companies should embrace innovation while staying compliant with regulations. They should not only follow the rules but also finds creative ways to deliver AI solutions that meet the highest standards of data protection. Regulatory bodies and stakeholders in the UAE’s AI ecosystem have the potential to collaborate further and we are confident that when they partner together, both will play a role in shaping responsible AI practices and contributing to the growth of this dynamic industry in the Middle East.

Regulation 10 is a significant milestone in the UAE’s journey towards AI leadership, and all tech companies should support this vision. Commitment to responsible AI, data protection, and customer-centricity will position tech players as a reliable ally in the ever-evolving landscape of AI technology. Together with regulatory bodies and fellow stakeholders, we can build a future where innovation thrives within a framework of trust, ethics, and transparency.

The writer is Chief Regional Officer, ValueFirst.