Registration opens for Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show

Expo Centre Sharjah starts online registration for golden jubilee edition of the region's premier event

The event will run from October 5 to 9, 2022. — File photo

By Staff Report Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 1:46 PM

The Expo Centre Sharjah has announced that the online registration for exhibitors, visitors, and journalists wishing to attend or participate in the 50th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show is now open.

Organised by the Expo Centre with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event will run from October 5 to 9, 2022.

The centre emphasised that it is all set to deliver an exceptional version of the show in celebration of its golden jubilee, where it will see for the first time, new international exhibitors from Europe, Latin America, and Africa, in addition to hundreds of watch, jewelry, and goldware designers and manufacturers from various countries around the world, as well as local companies and an elite group of Emirati designers.

The exhibition will provide exhibitors with a prominent regional and international platform to showcase their latest designs and trends in watches, jewellery, gold, pearls, precious stones, and diamonds in front of a sizable audience. Companies and visitors can register via the following link: https://2u.pw/Or8wK.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the centre is making every effort to produce a standout show while giving both exhibitors and attendees a singular experience that goes above and beyond their expectations.

"The Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show has had enormous success over the past 49 editions, making it one of the most significant events in the region and a popular destination for both watch and jewellery makers and lovers," Al Midfa said.

"Through the show, we very much look forward to enhancing Sharjah’s position as a top global destination for exhibitions and conferences. The centre welcomes all visitors and new exhibitors from all over the world to participate in the mega show," he added.

Over the course of its five days, the fair will witness a series of activities and innovative programmes, including a special show for the latest collections of gold and jewellery, as well as the newest innovations in luxury watches and precious stones from across the globe.

This is in addition to cultural workshops on jewellery and precious stones that describe the many varieties, extraction processes, and source nations. Additionally, the centre will expand the area designated for luxury watch makers while also adding new stands for accessories.

