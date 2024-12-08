Region’s first large-scale virtual hospital unveiled

Mulk International from the UAE and India’s Ajeenkya DY Patil Group have acquired stakes in Mulk Med Healthcare to become equal shareholders and launch what will be the region’s first large-scale virtual hospital of its kind with more than 20,000 doctors on board. Both groups have further pledged an investment to the tune of Dh100 million to revolutionise healthcare in the MENA and Asia-Pacific regions. This strategic partnership is set to redefine healthcare delivery by leveraging virtual solutions to enhance access and provide comprehensive services to millions.

Dr Nawab Shafi Ul Mulk, Founder & President of Mulk Med Healthcare, said: “Our partnership and shared vision with the DY Patil Group is a major landmark agreement which signifies a shared dedication to rapidly evolving innovation and inclusivity in healthcare.”

The new initiative introduces Mulk Med Virtual Hospitals ecosystem across the globe, one that has already been implemented in countries like Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea and is in advanced stages of implementation in other territories. The comprehensive healthcare platform is also aided by Mulk Med App and video conferencing system available in 170+ countries currently, offering multiple essential services including 24/7 telehealth with door step free delivery of discounted medicines, also facilitating lifesaving smart ambulances, mobile clinics, and round-the-clock home care.

According to Ul Mulk, these innovations are designed to improve healthcare accessibility, providing convenience for both urban and remote patients. Patients will benefit from virtual 24/7 consultations from over 20,000 doctors on board globally along with more than 500 pharmacies and service providers. Additionally, non-insured patients and UAE visitors can avail huge discounts on laboratory, radiology, hospital admissions and surgeries besides doorstep medicines, wellness and aesthetics using the newly launched Mulk Medicare Privilege Health Card for most affordable services that also give users access to longevity & precision medicine centres and genomics labs.

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk International said: “Our global investments underscore Mulk Group’s long-standing commitment to driving impactful societal change. We are dedicated to fostering partnerships with local communities and governments to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth.” The initiative is also set to redefine emergency response with lifesaving smart ambulances and will extend services to underserved communities through mobile clinics. For travellers, both in & out bound comprehensive tourist healthcare insurance will provide peace of mind with robust medical coverage, while cutting-edge ICU Pods, Mulk Vital signs devices and kiosks with advanced AI enhanced technology incorporated to continuously monitor patients with chronic diseases will optimise recovery, and enhance hospital efficiency. Dr. Ajeenkya Patil, Chairman of DY Patil Group that owns one of the largest hospital chains in India with more than 8,000 hospital beds in wings with 7 Hospitals being rolled out pan India, said: “We intent to facilitate medical tourism strong demand in India from Africa & other regions in our newly build world class Hospitals care in the Indian state of Maharashtra. Together, we aim to deliver a transformative, patient-centric healthcare ecosystem that prioritises accessibility, affordability, and quality.” “Innovation is key to solving the world’s healthcare challenges and Mulk Med Healthcare is rightly poised to embark on the global expansion to bring affordability and top notch equitable healthcare facilities to one and all. Mulk Medicare comprehensive hybrid model of digital and onsite healthcare innovative solutions not only address immediate medical needs but also lay the foundation for a sustainable, scalable future in healthcare,” added Dr Shafi Ul Mulk.

Mulk Med Healthcare currently covers over a million insured patients from Dubai, Northern Emirates and Abu Dhabi.