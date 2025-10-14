Redington marks 12th consecutive year at Gitex Global

Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation catalyst, returns to Gitex Global 2025 for the 12th consecutive year.

Taking place from 13th to 17th October, this year at Gitex Global, the Redington stand will be a place where technology, partners, and ideas come together. Visitors will get to see the latest in cloud, AI, cybersecurity, automation, and infrastructure, brought to life through interactive demos that show how these technologies can boost efficiency, improve security, and scale businesses.

Building on over a decade of presence at the region’s most influential technology event, Redington will transform its stand into a hub of innovation and collaboration, reinforcing its commitment to unlocking the next chapter of digital growth across the Middle East and Africa.

“This marks our 12th year at Gitex Global, and every year, it reminds us why this region leads with ambition,” said V.S. Hariharan, Managing Director and Group CEO, Redington Group. “Gitex is less about technology on display, and more about the direction we choose as an industry. It’s where ideas become movements, and partnerships turn into progress. For us at Redington, it’s about standing alongside our partners as we shape what’s next, not just for business, but for the region’s digital future.”

“The Middle East and Africa are at a pivotal moment, with demand for cybersecurity, AI, software, and automation evolving faster than ever,” said Sayantan Dev, Global Head, Software Solutions Group, Redington Group. “Our channel partners are the extended arm that helps customers adopt these emerging technologies and stay ahead of the curve in their digital transformation. The Software Solutions Group was created to support this shift, equipping partners with the right expertise and platforms to meet the region’s appetite for innovation. Gitex Global 2025 is the ideal stage to showcase how, together with our partners, we are unlocking new opportunities and powering the next wave of growth.”

As Redington continues to champion digital transformation through its software-first, digital-led approach, the company reaffirms its commitment to ‘Unlock Next’, its global brand vision that embodies progress, innovation, and purpose. Rooted in the belief that technology should create meaningful impact, ‘Unlock Next’ is built on five core pillars: Access, Growth, Trust, Efficiency, and Impact. Together, these pillars define how Redington empowers its partners and customers to embrace the future, by unlocking new opportunities, driving operational excellence, and enabling inclusive and sustainable growth across the technology ecosystem.

At Gitex Global, Redington is introducing the Unlock Next Studio, a platform where the company will host daily news briefings, live interviews, and Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) sessions with its technology ecosystem and Redington leaders during the five-day technology show. The studio will showcase Redington’s new brand narrative, Unlock Next, highlight partner success stories, and stream content across digital platforms to reach a wider audience.

Under the Redington Theatre banner, industry experts will take the stage for a series of Intelligent Drive sessions at the Redington stand. These discussions will spotlight emerging trends, real-world solutions, and actionable strategies designed to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Redington will also announce new technology partnerships and have technology showcases, further strengthening its ecosystem of innovation and collaboration.

As part of the showcase, Intel and Redington have come together to create a mini Intel Museum experience, offering visitors a look at the milestones that have shaped modern computing. The curated exhibit will take visitors through the evolution of computing from the 1980s to the AI era, featuring landmark devices such as the 1982 Zenith H120 PC, the 1995 NEC Versa Laptop, and the 2025 HP Elitebook 8 Flip G1i, powered by Intel’s Lunar Lake processors with integrated NPUs. The display highlights how Intel technology has powered every major computing shift, from personal computers to mobile and now AI PCs. Visitors can access additional details via QR codes and view supporting Intel videos in a virtual museum-style setup. The showcase will also preview Intel’s upcoming 18A process technology, offering a look at the next chapter of semiconductor innovation that supports the region’s digital ambitions under Vision 2030.

Alongside the showcases and sessions, the stand will continue to be a meeting place for collaboration, giving vendors, partners, and customers the chance to connect, form new alliances, and explore fresh opportunities.

“The Middle East continues to be a hub of rapid innovation, and our journey here is deeply intertwined with that growth,” said Ramesh Natarajan, CEO, India & Middle East, Redington Group. “As organizations across sectors accelerate their adoption of transformative technologies—from cloud and AI to cybersecurity and automation – our role is to ensure our partners and customers are fully equipped to capitalize on these opportunities. Through our unified platforms, strategic alliances, and deep regional presence, we’re empowering the ecosystem to scale faster, deliver greater value, and build a more resilient digital future.”

As Redington continues to expand its footprint, the UAE remains a cornerstone market for innovation and digital leadership. With its progressive policies, rapid cloud adoption, and thriving ecosystem, the country has become a launchpad for cutting-edge solutions and partnerships.

“The UAE has emerged as a frontrunner in digital transformation, with strong demand for cloud, AI, cybersecurity, and automation redefining how businesses operate,” said Sukhil Nair, President, UAE, Redington Group. “Gitex Global gives us the perfect platform to showcase how Redington, together with our channel partners, is helping customers adopt these technologies with confidence and speed. Our goal is to enable businesses in the UAE to stay ahead of the curve and unlock the full potential of the digital economy.”

Guided by its vision to Unlock Next, Redington remains focused on enabling partners and enterprises to harness technology as a force for growth, efficiency, and impact.