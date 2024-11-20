Redefining Construction Standards

Exclusive events in Dubai and Fujairah showcase innovation and sustainability in construction

JK Cement, a leader in the construction materials sector, recently unveiled its advanced JK PROFIX range of construction chemical solutions at two high-profile events in the UAE. Hosted at the prestigious Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, and a dedicated venue in Fujairah, the events showcased JK Cement's groundbreaking innovations tailored for the UAE's dynamic construction landscape. Industry experts, contractors, and stakeholders gathered to explore solutions that promise to elevate standards in waterproofing, flooring, bonding, and tiling.

Madhavkrishna Singhania, Group CEO, JK Cement, reflected on the company's journey and future plans: "Our journey in the UAE has been remarkable. We are proud to have completed a decade in the region since commissioning our plant in 2014. With the UAE's booming economy and the surge in construction activities, we've had tremendous opportunities to deliver innovative products tailored to market needs.

Our white cement business serves over 40 countries, and with the launch of our construction chemicals line, we aim to strengthen our presence in the local market. The UAE's stable economy provides a strong foundation for sustainable business growth, and we see a promising future for this segment," he added.

Setting the Stage for Innovation

In the luxurious surroundings of the Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, JK Cement introduced its JK PROFIX range to an audience eager for high-performance construction solutions. The event provided an ideal backdrop for in-depth discussions on the brand’s latest offerings.

Attendees were treated to an immersive experience, with JK Cement's technical experts presenting the unique features of products designed to address specific challenges in construction. Solutions ranged from surface treatments to advanced waterproofing and bonding materials.

"The demand for durable, high-quality construction materials in the UAE is at an all-time high," said a senior JK Cement executive. "Our JK PROFIX range is engineered to meet these demands while maintaining sustainability and innovation at its core."

The interactive event allowed industry leaders to engage directly with JK Cement's team, fostering discussions about practical applications and benefits. The elegant ambiance of Shangri-La Hotel added to the event’s allure, making it a perfect setting for professional networking and collaboration.

A Showcase of Technical Excellence

Following the success in Dubai, JK Cement hosted an equally engaging event in Fujairah, focusing on the technical prowess of the JK PROFIX solutions. The spotlight was on the brand's star performers, including NGC 11, CRM 55, CRM 44, and SLS 11, each tailored to meet specific construction needs.

Attendees witnessed live demonstrations of the WPC series and EFC 22, celebrated for their unparalleled waterproofing capabilities. Engineered to withstand the UAE's harsh climate, these products provide contractors with reliable, long-lasting solutions to enhance structural integrity.

"Every product in the JK PROFIX range has been rigorously tested to ensure it meets international standards," said one of JK Cement's technical experts. "We are committed to delivering sustainable, high-performance solutions that redefine construction excellence."

Amit Kothari, Director - UAE and Africa Business, JK Cement, added: "Our business operates through three verticals: white cement and clinker exports to 40+ markets, localized operations in Africa, and our dry mix and construction chemicals business focused on the UAE."

"The success of our dry mix segment with tier-one clients such as Emaar, Sobha, and Azizi has laid a solid foundation for our construction chemicals business. Even before its formal launch, we've received pre-orders, demonstrating the market's confidence in our offerings," Kothari said.

Driving Quality and Sustainability Forward

A recurring theme at both events was JK Cement's dedication to quality and sustainability. Designed with the UAE's green building initiatives in mind, the JK PROFIX range aligns with international eco-friendly standards. The products are ISO-certified and crafted to minimize environmental impact while maximising durability and performance.

"Construction in the UAE demands materials that not only meet functional needs but also align with the country's vision for a sustainable future," said a company representative. "JK PROFIX delivers on both fronts, offering solutions that are robust, eco-conscious, and tailored for the region’s unique challenges."

Forging New Partnerships

The events in Dubai and Fujairah served as valuable networking hubs, connecting industry leaders, consultants, and JK Cement's key clients. Attendees explored potential collaborations and discussed how the JK PROFIX range could address their specific project requirements.

"The platform facilitated meaningful discussions that we believe will lead to impactful partnerships," said a spokesperson for JK Cement. "We're thrilled to see such a positive response from industry leaders and stakeholders."

Redefining Construction Standards in the UAE

Through its innovative JK PROFIX range, JK Cement has reinforced its position as a pioneer in the construction industry. By offering products that combine technical excellence with sustainability, the company continues to shape the future of construction in the UAE.

The successful events in Dubai and Fujairah mark a significant step forward, setting the stage for a new era of collaboration and innovation in the region's construction landscape.