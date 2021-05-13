Business
Logo
 
HOME > Business

Record Dh10.2 billion fine drags e-commerce giant Alibaba in the red

AFP/Shanghai
Filed on May 13, 2021
AFP

Company was fined as part of a push by regulators to rein in dominant digital platforms.


Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said Thursday it fell to a $1.17 billion operational loss in its latest financial quarter due to a record fine levied by the government for anti-competitive practices.

The Hangzhou-based company was fined 18.2 billion yuan (Dh10.2 billion) last month as part of a push by regulators to rein in dominant digital platforms that have achieved unprecedented influence over the daily lives of hundreds of millions of Chinese consumers.

Alibaba said however that its business continued to post solid growth and that without the hole blown in its finances by the fine, it would have posted an operating profit of $1.6 billion, up 48 percent.

Alibaba, Tencent, JD.com and other big tech players became hugely profitable on growing Chinese digital lifestyles, plus government restrictions on major US competitors in the domestic market.

But concern has risen over their influence in China, where tech-savvy consumers use them to communicate, shop, pay bills, book taxis, take out loans and perform a range of other daily tasks.

Alibaba has faced special scrutiny after billionaire co-founder Jack Ma publicly criticised Chinese regulators in October for reining in a push into online lending, wealth management and insurance products by Alibaba's online payments arm Ant Group.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /business/gulfa-mineral-water-makes-debut-on-dfm macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1036,1000 macro_adspot:
 
-->
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 