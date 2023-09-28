ReAM 2023 unveils a new era of 3D manufacturing innovation and collaboration

Event saw over 30 countries, 70+ participating companies and a staggering 1,000+ participants and visitors

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 7:21 PM

The recently-concluded Middle East Reverse Engineering & Additive Manufacturing (ReAM) Show 2023 included a diverse range of knowledge-sharing sessions, international representation, and innovative technologies on display.

With over 30 countries represented including China, Italy, the GCC, 70+ participating companies as Dubai Municipality, Canadian Business Council Dubai and Northern Emirates, PWF – Doose, 2B Digital, and a staggering 1,000+ participants and visitors, ReAM 2023 surpassed expectations in becoming a global hub for additive manufacturing and 3D printing enthusiasts.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming success of ReAM 2023 in bringing together a global community of innovators, experts, and enthusiasts in the field of additive manufacturing. This event has showcased not only the present achievements but also the limitless potential of 3D printing technology across industries. The diverse representation, the knowledge sharing, and the groundbreaking technologies on display underscore the transformative power of additive manufacturing in shaping the future of production and design,” said Samuel Benedict of Aldrich Energy, organisers of the event.

The event served as a testament to the rapid growth and widespread adoption of additive manufacturing technology across various industries. From energy and industrial machinery to aerospace and medical applications, ReAM 2023 showcased how 3D printing is revolutionizing production processes and enabling unprecedented design possibilities.

Throughout the conference, attendees had the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of cutting-edge 3D printing technology. ReAM 2023 provided a platform for industry experts, thought leaders, and enthusiasts to connect, exchange ideas, and gain insights into the limitless potential of additive manufacturing. With over 30 knowledge-sharing sessions, participants gained in-depth knowledge spanning various sectors and applications of this transformative technology. Some of the key sessions in focus included encouraging the use of Additive Manufacturing in Construction, Medical Applications, Future of Transportation.

ReAM 2023 served as a beacon of innovation and collaboration, showcasing the limitless potential of additive manufacturing across diverse industries. The event’s success reflects the growing interest in this transformative technology and its profound impact on shaping the future of production and design.