What’s on the horizon for the global proptech industry in 2025?

If I were to offer just one piece of advice to anyone embarking on a career in real estate, it would be this: be prepared to adapt.

From design and construction to delivery and operations, the property industry is constantly evolving. In recent years, property technology – commonly referred to as ‘proptech’ – has emerged as a catalyst for positive change in our sector. As founder and CEO of Prypco, I have had the privilege of contributing to this transformation.

Whichever way you look at it, proptech has enjoyed a meteoric rise. Data from IMARC placed the sector’s global market size at approximately $31 billion in 2023. Analysts at Precedence Research estimate that the industry is now worth more than $40 billion and expect this figure to grow to around $179 billion over the coming decade – representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16 per cent during the period 2024-34.

These figures speak for themselves. Proptech is big business, but more than that – it is driving tangible improvements in how consumers buy, sell, invest in and manage real estate. Against this backdrop, I’ve decided to explore some global proptech trends to look out for in 2025.

Greater accessibility

In my opinion, proptech’s success in democratising real estate – especially through models such as fractional ownership – has been one of the primary reasons behind the sector’s rapid growth. If you’re new to fractional ownership and want to learn more, I published a comprehensive beginner’s guide. Fractional ownership refers to the practice wherein multiple investors combine resources to acquire shares in the same property.

This model is attracting more and more adopters, especially in the UAE where products like Prypco Blocks are enabling users to invest in property from as little as Dh500. Powered by the latest blockchain technology, such platforms are making real estate a realistic investment opportunity for people who may otherwise lack the capital required to acquire assets through traditional channels.

Put simply, fractional ownership is playing a pivotal role in expanding accessibility within our sector, and I expect this innovative model to gain even more traction over the coming year.

Improved accuracy and efficiency

Another trend I expect to witness in 2025 is the widespread integration of artificial intelligence (AI), which has the potential to significantly enhance processes across the global proptech landscape.

The latest AI-powered tools have the ability to fine-tune property valuations, improve market forecasts and optimise the operational efficiency of built assets. Similarly, by making better use of available data, proptech platforms can deliver more personalised user experiences and facilitate data-driven investment strategies.

Fortunately, the global proptech sector has been taking these capabilities seriously for some time. According to JLL’s report, AI and generative AI rank in the top three technologies expected to have the biggest impact on real estate, with investment in AI-related proptech hitting $630 million last year. As such, I anticipate that AI will continue to play an increasingly important role in proptech’s evolution during the coming 12 months. More choice for consumers The final trend I would like to highlight is the ever-increasing range of tools and products available to proptech consumers. Fractional ownership represents a central component of global proptech innovation, but it is by no means the only benefit on offer. For instance, proptech-powered mortgage tools are enabling users to get pre-approved in minutes. In the UAE, leading proptech platforms are also harnessing the latest technologies to enable eligible overseas professionals and real estate investors to streamline their visa application activities. In other segments of the market, innovators are developing equally impressive tools that are accelerating progress in smart home technologies, sustainable and energy-efficient systems, and more. This proliferation of products and services has only been possible thanks to rapidly advancing capabilities in the proptech space, and I fully expect to see even greater choices for consumers throughout 2025 and beyond. While enhanced accessibility, improved accuracy and efficiency, and increased choice look set to strengthen the global proptech industry over the next year, one of the primary reasons I find this sector so appealing is its ability to surprise me. I am also relishing the opportunity to drive further proptech-related progress in collaboration with my colleagues, setting new trends that deliver previously untapped benefits to customers. With this in mind, whatever lies on the horizon for global proptech in 2025, I expect it to be another exceedingly bright period for our sector.

Amira Sajwani is managing director of Damac Properties, founder and CEO of Prypco, founder and COO of Amali Properties.