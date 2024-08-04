Sharjah’s central and eastern regions record Dh646 million in real estate transactions during first half of 2024

The total number of real estate transactions in the branches of the department amounted to 14,395. — WAM

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 4:27 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 4:44 PM

According to the semi-annual report of the real estate sector in the cities of Sharjah issued by Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, it was revealed that the trading value of real estate transactions has reached Dh646 million during the first half of 2024 in the Central and Eastern regions of Sharjah, with a growth rate of 17.7 per cent compared to last year.

The total number of real estate transactions in the branches of the department amounted to 14,395, while the total area traded in sales transactions reached 21.7 million square feet during the same period, data showed.

Omar Al-Mansouri, Director of the Branches Department at Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said: “The real estate in the Central and Eastern regions achieved new record levels during the first half of this year.” And he stressed that “the interest and support presented by the Sharjah Government for the continuous development of infrastructure and legislation has a positive impact in supporting and developing the real estate in the emirate in all its cities.”Al-Mansouri also pointed out that, in these two regions, many real estate and development projects were launched, especially in tourism, which resulted in attracting investors from inside and outside the UAE, and was reflected in the growth and prosperity of the sector during the past period, which is evident in the results of this report.

In detail, Al-Mansouri explained that the trading value in the four branches constituted 3.5 per cent of the total trading value of the real estate sector. The total trading value in the Central Region amounted to Dh284.2 million, representing 1.7 per cent of the total trading value.