Sharjah Sustainable City hits Dh2.5 billion in sales

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 9:38 PM

Sharjah Sustainable City, the first sustainable master-planned residential community developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in partnership with Diamond Developers, has achieved a sales transaction value exceeding Dh2.5 billion across all four phases.

With only a few villas remaining out of the original 1,250, this milestone underscores the rising demand and awareness for sustainable living solutions. It also presents a final opportunity for prospective buyers to secure a villa in this highly sought-after sustainable community.

This milestone supports Sharjah’s real estate scene, which is driving economic growth, with the recent value of real estate trade in the emirate increasing by 35.6% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Sharjah Sustainable City is proud to be part of this positive momentum, which is attracting interest from investors and buyers and boosting their confidence in Sharjah’s property market. This success underscores the unique advantages that Sharjah offers. The city is a world-class mixed-use development that meets the highest social, environmental, and economic sustainability standards. Its success contributes to its broader commitment to achieving Net Zero Energy and highlights how it has captured the interest of individuals and families eager to embrace an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Yousif Ahmed Al-Mutawa, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Sustainable City, said: “As a strategic supporter of the Government of Sharjah’s sustainable development objectives, we are thrilled by the overwhelming response to Sharjah Sustainable City — a clear indicator of the rising demand for sustainable living solutions in Sharjah. We are proud to see our vision of an eco-conscious community resonating so strongly with residents and investors from different countries. As we welcome more residents, we look forward to continuing to set new benchmarks for sustainable urban development and making our city a globally renowned development.”

Extending over 7.2 million square feet of land in the Al Rahmaniya area of Sharjah, the community features a range of amenities designed to support a sustainable lifestyle, including urban farming, extensive green spaces, walking and cycling tracks, gyms, a swimming pool, EV charging stations, and a library. Moreover, all the villas are smart homes and equipped with energy-efficient kitchen appliances that, along with other sustainable measures, including thermal insulating construction materials, smart home automation, energy-saving electrical fittings, and rooftop solar PVC installations, help save up to 50% on utility bills.