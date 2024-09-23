Sharjah Ruler issues new rental law; landlords must ratify contracts within 15 days

70 brokerage firms now authorised by DIFC, representing largest cluster in the UAE
Landlords in Sharjah are obliged to ratify rental contracts within 15 days of issuance as per a new leasing law issued by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Member of the Supreme Council.
The provisions of this law shall apply on properties rented for residential, commercial, industrial or professional purposes in the emirate.
If the landlord refuses to ratify the lease contract within the period specified, the tenant shall request the judge of urgent matters to compel the landlord to ratify it, Sharjah Government Media Office said on Monday.
If the lease contract is not certified by the municipality or the authorities it authorises, an administrative fine shall be imposed on the lessor, as determined by the executive regulations of this law, in addition to the certification fees due.
The municipality may request the judge to oblige the landlord to certify the lease contract and pay the prescribed fees and fines at any time.
According to the law, parties of the rental relationship are obligated to conclude the rental contract in writing or electronically according to the forms approved by a decision of the Executive Council of Sharjah.
In the absence of a certified lease contract, either party to the rental relationship may file a lawsuit with the Rental Disputes Centre in the emirate. The landlord is required to pay the lease contract certification fees after proving it.
This law does not apply on "agricultural lands, properties granted by the Emirate Government for residential purposes unless owned, properties provided by employers to house those who work for them without rent. Yet this exception does not apply on the rental relationship that arises between the employer and the lessor of the property.
The law does not apply as well on "properties belonging to hotel or tourist facilities rented to their guests only, properties located within the free zones in the emirate and properties and contracts allocated by decisions issued by the Executive Council of Sharjah.
