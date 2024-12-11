Sharjah real estate transactions hit Dh4 billion in November

Sharjah’s real estate has recorded a high volume of real estate transactions during November 2024, which reached Dh4 billion, and with a total number of 4,606 transactions covering 20.4 million square feet.

Monthly data issued by Sharjah’s Real Estate Registration Department showed that the total transactions reached 4,606, of which the number of sales transactions reached 1,522, representing 33 per cent of the total number of transactions. As for the number of mortgage transactions, they reached 339, representing 7.4 per cent of the total transactions, and with a value of Dh668 million, while the remaining transactions reached 2,745, representing 59.6 per cent of the total number of transactions.

The sales transactions took place in 116 areas distributed across the cities and regions of Sharjah, and these properties included residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties and lands in terms of property type, there were 925 lands, 322 units sold in towers, and 275 for the built-in lands transactions.

The Muwailih Commercial area recorded the highest real estate deal which was concluded on a land, with a value of Dh180 million. This area also recorded the highest mortgage transaction on a built-in land with a value of Dh51 million.

The total number of sales transactions in Sharjah reached 977, and the Muwailih Commercial area continued to top the list of areas with the highest number of sales transactions, recording 161, followed by Hay Hoshi with 104, Al Khan area with 85, and Umm Funain area with 83.

The Muwailih Commercial area also topped in terms of trading volume at Dh470.7 million, followed by Umm Funain with Dh157.8 million, Hay Hoshi with Dh104.5 million, and with Dh94.6 million. In the central region, the total number of sales transactions reached 509, most of which were concentrated in Al Qasimia city with 473 transactions, which was also the highest area in terms of trading volume, amounted to Dh334.2 million. In Khorfakkan city, 16 sales transactions took place, and Hay Al-Harai Industrial area topped the list with five transactions, while Al-Batha 4 area recorded the highest trading volume, amounted to Dh5.7 million. Finally, in Kalba city, there were 15 sales transactions. Sur Kalba Commercial area came first, with four transactions, while Al-Sur 4 area recorded the highest trading volume, which amounted to Dh3.2 million.

Sharjah continues to consolidate its position as a vital real estate centre known for its cultural and environmental diversity, while preserving its heritage character that combines authenticity and modernity. The emirate also provides a legislative environment that supports the real estate sector and stimulates investment, with great competitive prices compared to other emirates, making it an ideal destination for individuals and families looking for security, comfort and luxury.