Seqoon revolutionises holiday home ownership with accessible, hassle-free investments in UAE's real estate

Seqoon, founded in 2022 by Omar Eldessouky and Mohamed El Khateib, is transforming the holiday home market in the UAE by making high-end property ownership accessible and seamless. Through Seqoon's innovative platform, investors can now co-own fractions of luxurious properties, eliminating the need for full property payments and opening doors to a broader range of aspiring homeowners. This fractional ownership model not only allows investors to enjoy the perks of partial real estate ownership but also offers flexibility in booking stays within the property - truly redefining luxury real estate access.

With the ability to sell shares at current market rates, Seqoon provides the liquidity that is typically unavailable in traditional real estate, coupled with rental yields that generate passive income for investors. Offering end-to-end property management, Seqoon handles everything from maintenance to tenant relations, freeing shareholders from the complexities of property management and allowing them to simply enjoy the returns.

As Dubai's property prices continue to soar, full property ownership becomes challenging for many. Seqoon's model overcomes this by enabling co-ownership with up to eight individuals, with shares protected under an SPV (special purpose vehicle) company, offering full and legal ownership at a fraction of the cost. Each property also has a dedicated property manager in direct contact with co-owners, catering to their specific needs.

Seqoon's growth trajectory saw its first successful funding round, fueling the expansion of its property portfolio, which now includes a range of options from studios to luxury penthouses across prime destinations in Egypt, such as El Gouna, the North Coast, and Ain Sokhna. Following its success in Egypt, Seqoon has expanded into the UAE, offering non-residents a flexible entry point into Dubai’s thriving luxury real estate market.

Looking forward, Seqoon plans to enter other key markets, including Saudi Arabia and Greece, as it continues to meet the rising demand for alternative ownership models.

