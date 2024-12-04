Redefining real estate in the UAE: Guddu Shani's multidisciplinary vision and robotics integration at Citi Developers

In an era defined by technological disruption, Citi Developers has emerged as a beacon of innovation in the UAE's dynamic real estate sector. By seamlessly integrating robotics and artificial intelligence, the company is redefining customer engagement and operational efficiency, setting a gold standard for the industry. At the forefront of this transformation is Shahnawaz Chughtai - fondly known as Shani - who serves as the chief brand and innovation officer at Citi Developers.

An award-winning multidisciplinary artist with a career spanning over two decades, Shani's expertise bridges fashion, branding, and technology. Hailing from Pakistan, his journey from creative artist to visionary leader in Dubai exemplifies the power of blending creativity with strategic foresight. Known for spearheading groundbreaking initiatives, Shani is reshaping the future of urban living in the UAE by crafting unique experiences that marry design with innovation.

In this exclusive interview, Shani delves into his inspiring personal and professional journey, his innovative contributions to Citi Developers, and his perspective on how technology is revolutionising the property market.

Edited excerpts:

Citi Developers is the first real estate company in the UAE to implement robotics. Can you tell us about this milestone?

This milestone is one of my proudest achievements. By integrating robotics and artificial intelligence into our operations, we have set a new benchmark for technological innovation and customer engagement in the real estate sector.

For instance, we have developed an AI-enabled reception robot capable of interacting with visitors in real time, speaking five languages, and providing detailed project information. Additionally, our delivery robot enhances hospitality by serving beverages to guests at our experience center, while our show apartment robot facilitates remote property tours, enabling customers to explore homes from anywhere. These advancements exemplify our commitment to elevating the real estate journey through technology.

What other innovations are you working on at Citi Developers?

We are working on several groundbreaking initiatives, including our very own House Support Robot, which will accompany every apartment we sell. This robot will function as a home assistant - serving as a nanny cam, pet caretaker, floor cleaner, vegetable cutter, and an IoT-connected device to simplify daily living.

Additionally, we aim to incorporate 3D printing technology in upcoming construction projects. Beyond robotics, we are exploring advanced property visualization tools, data-driven marketing strategies, and AI integration into operational workflows to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. Our vision is to transform real estate from a transactional business into a people-focused, technology-driven experience.

How do you foresee technology transforming the real estate industry in the UAE?

The UAE is already a hub of innovation, and technology will only accelerate growth in the real estate sector. AI and automation are redefining customer interactions, streamlining processes, and improving overall efficiency.

From virtual property tours to smart home integrations, the possibilities are limitless. Our robotics initiatives at Citi Developers offer a glimpse into a future where convenience, efficiency, and personalization are integral to the real estate experience. I firmly believe that within five years, such tech-enabled services will become the industry standard.

What is the role of branding and innovation in the real estate sector, particularly in the UAE?

Branding and innovation are essential for differentiation in a competitive market like the UAE. Real estate is not merely about selling properties; it's about building trust and creating memorable experiences.

At Citi Developers, we focus on both external customers and our internal team. A strong brand establishes credibility, while innovation ensures that we remain unique and forward-thinking. By fostering a culture of excellence within the organization, we create happy employees who, in turn, deliver exceptional experiences to customers.

Can you tell us about your journey and how it led you to Citi Developers?

My career began in Pakistan as a multidisciplinary artist specializing in fashion photography and creative storytelling. Over the years, I expanded my expertise into branding, marketing, and business consultancy, working with some of Pakistan's top fashion retail brands.

This diverse experience taught me how to merge creative vision with strategic execution to achieve tangible results. Moving to Dubai and taking on the role of Chief Brand & Innovation Officer at Citi Developers was a natural progression, enabling me to leverage my expertise to revolutionize the real estate industry.

How has your multidisciplinary background helped you drive innovation at Citi Developers?

My multidisciplinary background enables me to approach challenges from creative, strategic, and technical perspectives. Whether it's branding, visual communication, or process optimization, I draw upon my diverse experiences to craft innovative yet practical solutions.

For example, my expertise in design thinking helps create customer-centric strategies, while my knowledge of AI and automation drives the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. This holistic approach ensures that our projects are not only relevant today but also future-ready.

What is your leadership philosophy, and how does it drive your work at Citi Developers?

My leadership philosophy is inspired by values rooted in discipline, collaboration, and innovation. I believe in fostering a culture where creativity flourishes, ideas are valued, and team members feel empowered.

At Citi Developers, I lead with a revolutionary approach to organizational development, focusing on our people first. I firmly believe that a brand cannot thrive without a happy internal team - happy employees create happy customers.

How has working in Dubai influenced your vision as a leader in innovation?

Dubai's dynamic environment fosters ambition and innovation, encouraging bold ideas and pushing boundaries. This city's forward-thinking mindset aligns perfectly with my approach, inspiring me to think bigger and implement transformative ideas.

The multicultural landscape and access to cutting-edge technology have broadened my perspective, reinforcing my belief in adaptability and vision as the cornerstones of leadership.

What advice would you give aspiring professionals looking to innovate in their fields?

Stay curious, embrace change, and adopt a multidisciplinary approach. Innovation often stems from connecting ideas across different fields. Instead of developing a narrow point of view, build a circle of perspectives. This approach will help you see challenges from all angles and develop solutions that are truly transformative.