Prescott Development launches its 13th project: Verano by Prescott in Dubai Studio City

The iconic development is inspired by luxurious resort-style living

Prescott Development, an award-winning developer in Dubai, proudly unveiled its latest residential masterpiece, Verano by Prescott, on Tuesday, January 7, at Drift Dubai. The evening event was a showcase of immersive displays and live performances, including a detailed model of this unique development, captivating guests with its promise of exceptional living.

This project is exclusively presented by Golden Bridge, the trusted sales and marketing partner for Prescott Development. Marking their 13th collaboration, this partnership has consistently delivered exceptional residential projects in Dubai. Golden Bridge remains dedicated to providing clients with the highest level of service and ensuring the best investment opportunities in Dubai’s dynamic real estate market.

Verano is positioned in the heart of Dubai Studio City, a low-rise, family-friendly community known for its green spaces and well-planned layout. The stunning development consists of 258 premium apartments, including studio, one, two, and three-bedroom options.

Designed with modern families in mind, the fully furnished apartments are equipped with smart home systems and branded kitchen appliances. Each residence is designed to offer sweeping views of the city and beyond, framing the stunning surrounding landscape. Verano by Prescott also boasts over 34 ultra-luxurious amenities, alongside a suite of premium services, including 24-hour concierge, valet parking, and round-the-clock security. These homes provide everything a modern family desires - comfort, convenience, and a lifestyle that meets the highest standards.

Verano benefits from its proximity to major highways and landmarks, making it an attractive investment opportunity. The development is ideally suited for families and individuals, offering convenient access to schools, parks, retail outlets, and healthcare facilities.

Shaheer Tabani, director of Prescott, commented, "We are proud to present Verano as our first project of 2025, marking another milestone in our journey. With world-class architecture, a prime location, and flexible payment plans, Verano stands out as a high-value investment opportunity for a wide range of investors and homebuyers."

With studios starting from Dh650,000, Verano offers flexible payment plans, including a 60/40 option, with handover scheduled for Q3 2027, ensuring timely delivery with the highest quality.

For sales inquiries and to learn more about the project, contact Golden Bridge at +971 54 768 4160 or visit their official website at goldenbridgeuae.com