Omniyat Group launches development company focused on the wider luxury real estate market

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 9:31 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 9:40 PM

Omniyat Group has launched Beyond, a development company focused on the wider luxury real estate market. As part of this initiative, Omniyat has unveiled an 11 million square feet strategic project on the Jumeirah coastline, of which eight million square feet will be dedicated to Beyond.

Beyond, Omniyat’s new premium real estate brand, will leverage the company’s extensive network of global talent to drive change in urban living. “Beyond will focus on the wider luxury real estate market, ensuring modern lifestyles are catered to with excellence and innovation. Strategically located on the serene Jumeirah coastline, this master development will showcase an innovative approach to urban planning,” a statement said.

Mahdi Amjad, founder and executive chairman of Omniyat, “Omniyat is proud to partner with Dubai Maritime City to bring this visionary development to life. This collaboration has enabled us to create an unparalleled destination within the wider master plan of Maritime City, providing the perfect foundation for us to deliver something truly unique and transformative. With Beyond leading the way in the wider luxury real estate market, this development will set a new standard for urban living where nature, luxury, and innovation seamlessly come together.”

Ahmed Al Hammadi, chief operating officer, Dubai Maritime City commented: “We are proud to announce a new milestone within the Maritime City development, working closely with real estate pioneers to deliver a reimagined master plan. Omniyat’s visionary destination within Maritime City represents the pinnacle of this transformation. Our collaboration with Omniyat has resulted in a unique and remarkable project that will set a new standard for Dubai’s waterfront development.”