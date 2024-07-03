New UAE joint venture to invest $300m in Pakistan real estate

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 10:06 PM

Reportage Properties, the UAE leading real estate developer, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, signed an agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan, the leading residential and commercial real estate company based in Lahore, Pakistan, to launch a joint venture in the booming Pakistani real estate market.

Based on this agreement, which aims to enhance cooperation between the two companies, a new company with the name Reportage Empire Pakistan, will be set up to explore possible real estate projects in the Pakistani market, and develop the necessary marketing plans, in addition to a long-term strategy for the company’s expansion.

Andrea Nucera, Managing Director signed the agreement on behalf of Reportage Properties, with Faisal Iftikhar, Managing Director of Empire Holding Pakistan.

Asad Kayani the CEO of Empire Holding Pakistan indicated that the company has allocated initial investments worth $300 million over the next five years, and its first project will be in the city of Lahore with international engineering standards and amenities in line with the excellence standards in the UAE. Planned future expansion will be in Islamabad, followed by other Pakistani cities.

Reportage Empire Pakistan aims to develop the Pakistani real estate sector by building turnkey projects. The company's expansion plans include launching projects across the Pakistani major cities, and attracting foreign direct investments to boost the economy and create jobs.

The company will offer Pakistani buyers the opportunity to invest in real estate within Pakistan and the UAE, ensuring access to international standards and high-quality living style.