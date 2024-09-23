New Sharjah rental law caps rent increases, changes eviction rules

70 brokerage firms now authorised by DIFC, representing largest cluster in the UAE
A new rental law announced on Monday mandates that landlords in Sharjah must ratify contracts within 15 days of issuance. The law also places limits on rent increases and outlines specific reasons under which a tenancy contract may be terminated.
Under the law, landlords cannot increase the rent until three years have passed from the start of the rental agreement, unless both parties mutually agree to a change.
If a tenant accepts a rent increase within that three-year period, the landlord cannot raise the rent again for another two years. After the initial period, any rent increase must reflect the fair rent value, as determined by the law's executive regulations, which will outline how to calculate this fair rent. Additionally, the governing council may amend these time frames through a formal decision.
The new law also addresses the conditions under which a landlord may evict a tenant from the leased property. Additionally, it defines the circumstances in which both parties can mutually agree to terminate their rental contract.
The law issued by by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Member of the Supreme Council addresses the specifies for eviction as follows:
1. The landlord cannot request the tenant to vacate the leased property before the expiry of 3 years from the date of the start of the rental contract for residential use and 5 years for commercial, industrial or professional use, unless one of the following reasons is available:
Meanwhile, if the landlord wishes to occupy the rented property for the purpose of residence for himself or one of his first-degree adult relatives, provided that the following occurs:
2. If the landlord does not comply with the conditions set forth in paragraph E of this article, the tenant shall have the right to claim compensation for the damage he suffered as a result of the eviction before the centre.
The law states that if the landlord refuses to accept the rent payments or does not specify a location for payment, the tenant can deposit the rent or instalment with the designated centre, as long as he/she follows the guidelines in the law's executive regulations. In case the landlord or and tenant haven't agreed on the method or date of payment, or if proving such an agreement is difficult, rent will be paid in four equal instalments spread throughout the lease term.
The new law also defines the termination of the rental relationship as follows:
According to the law, the rental agreement does not automatically end if one of the parties dies, except when the tenant is the one that died and his/her heirs request to terminate the contract. In such cases, the contract can only be terminated 30 days after the landlord is notified or when the contract naturally expires, whichever comes first.
For fixed-term rental contracts, a tenant may request early termination if they can prove that unexpected or exceptional circumstances have made it difficult to fulfil their obligations. If the landlord refuses this request, the tenant can take the matter to the relevant authority, which will then evaluate the situation.
If the contract is terminated early, the tenant must pay the landlord with at least 30 per cent of the rent for the remaining contract term, unless both parties agree to a different arrangement.
