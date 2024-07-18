New Dh1.2 billion luxury project launched in Downtown Dubai

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 2:58 PM

Downtown Dubai’s real estate market has demonstrated robust growth and resilience, cementing its position as a top investment destination, with a remarkable 133% increase in property transactions and a significant 41% rise in rents over recent years.

In line with this trend, Ginco Properties has announced the launch of One Residence, which claims to set a new benchmark in luxurious living. Strategically positioned in the heart of Downtown Dubai, One Residence is valued at Dh1.2 billion.

The One Residence design has been created by Brad Wilkins, the renowned architect who has lived and worked across three continents, with reputed projects across Singapore, China and the USA. Specialized in building some of the world's most well known skyscrapers like Pearl River Tower in China and even the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Wilkins is excited to be back creating another striking skyscraper in the iconic Downtown area.

One Residence comprises 453 luxury residences across 30 floors, offering a variety of configurations from studios and one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts to exclusive penthouses, each apartment offers panoramic views of the city skyline.