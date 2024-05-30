Mini-water park, beach-themed pool: Acube’s new property project houses 50 amenities in Dubai

Inspired by the blue-white star in the constellation of Taurus, Electra will offer 278 luxurious apartments. —Supplied photo

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 8:06 PM

Acube Developments has launched its second property project Electra, a 38-floor residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai, which offers residents more than 50 amenities. Construction is set to begin in the second quarter of 2024 and handover is anticipated in three years.

Inspired by the blue-white star in the constellation of Taurus, Electra will offer 278 luxurious apartments including studio, 1-, 2-, and 3- bedroom units, all equipped with Bosch appliances and Roca sanitary. All units are installed with the latest smart home solutions and come fully furnished with 3 furniture design options to choose from. 2-bedroom apartments will offer large terrace pools that are 4.6 metres by 1.8 metres in size.

“We continue to deliver on our vision to create better living experiences for Dubai residents with Electra, from design and quality finishings, right through to the experience of living there and enjoying all that the community has to offer,” said Ramjee Iyer, chairman and managing director of Acube Developments.” Studio apartment prices start at Dh750,644 per unit.

Electra residents will enjoy a beach themed pool, private pools, a mini-water park with slides, a mini golf area, a bowling alley, an indoor and outdoor play area, an indoor and outdoor Jacuzzi, an indoor children’s cinema, and picnic areas thanks to out tie-up with Sanderson Global consultancy to develop over 50 unique resident’s only amenities.

The 37 and 38 floors cater to adults and include a gym, yoga and aerobics rooms, cinema, sauna, and steam rooms, while the 38 floor hosts a large, 18-metre-long sky pool. Residents will also be able to make use of the picnic, barbeque, and pizza areas to entertain family and guests. It will have commercial spaces for shops and other services, promising an unparalleled living experience.