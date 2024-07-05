E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Indian realtor plans Dh2 billion investments in Dubai

Zoya Developments makes landmark entry into Dubai

by

A Staff Reporter
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 10:01 PM

Zoya Developments, a prominent real estate developer from India, announced its expansion into the UAE market with Investment of over Dh2 billion allocated for the next three years. This landmark entry is marked by the unveiling of their first project in Dubai’s thriving Furjan area, with a projected handover in 2026.

Zoya Developments’ inaugural projects in Dubai will be located in thriving localities like Furjan, Dubai Islands and JVT, promising new benchmarks in residential living. These soon-to-be revealed projects will feature spacious layouts, integrated outdoor spaces, and cutting-edge smart home technologies, all designed with a customer-centric approach.


For 14 years, Zoya Developments has earned a stellar reputation in the Indian market, where they have delivered over 100,000 units and developed more than two million sq.ft. of prime real estate.

Zoya Developments was created under the leadership of Farooq Khan. Zoya Developments comez to Dubailed forward by the second generation of the business - Executive Directors Shoaib Khan and Imtiaz Khan. Through thoughtful design, sustainable practices, and a deep understanding of customers’ needs, Zoya Developments believe in crafting legacies that that will live on for generations.


“Dubai’s dynamic growth, visionary leadership, and forward-thinking initiatives have made it an ideal destination for our foray into this market. The acquisition of prime land in top-rated areas like Furjan, Dubai Islands and JVT, underscores our commitment to creating community-centric living environments in strategic locations,” said Imtiaz Khan, Founder & Managing Director of Zoya Developments.

From left: Imtiaz, Zoya and Shoiab Khan
From left: Imtiaz, Zoya and Shoiab Khan

The company will seek to tap into the affordable luxury segment, with attractive payment plans to target first time buyers, Shoaib Khan added.

Collaborating with leading architects and designers, the company creates visually stunning and highly functional spaces that go beyond trends to enhance liveability. The integration of smart home technologies ensures convenience, security, and personalization for residents. Sustainability is another cornerstone of Zoya’s approach.

Dubai’s property market has seen strong growth in recent years. Buyers are interested in suburban communities like Furjan which are well-connected and with a thriving community life. Developers are taking notice of this trend and launching new projects catering to buyers who prefer these areas. This not only offers buyers new options in emerging areas at affordable prices, but also offering them access to locations that will soon become popular locations for both homeowners and tenants in the coming years.

A Staff Reporter


More news from Business