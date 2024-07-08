Partner Content By KT Engage
Family-friendly neighborhoods to call home in Dubai
Decided to make Dubai your new home? Excellent choice! Dubai is one of the world’s fastest-growing cities, attracting millions of new residents and significant investments every year. With its zero per cent income tax, impressively low crime rate, and a population that is 91 per cent expatriates, Dubai is a melting pot of cultures and opportunities. The city is also renowned for its family-friendly neighbourhoods, making it an ideal place to raise a family.
However, it's important to remember that Dubai has unique features that set it apart from other places. These factors should always be on your radar when contemplating life here.
What challenges await those who decide to make Dubai their home?
Cultural adaptation, though slightly challenging, can become an exciting adventure for families moving to Dubai. While the city is rich in cultural diversity, adjusting to new customs and traditions can be a wonderful journey of discovery. Embracing this experience with openness and understanding can lead to a smooth transition and an enriching experience for everyone. With a positive mindset, you and your family will find yourselves at home in no time, making lasting memories along the way.
Education is always a top priority for families. We all know that moving to a new school can be challenging for children, even within their native city, and moving abroad adds another layer of complexity. Parents must not only select a school that meets high educational standards but also ensure a smooth transition.
Dubai's cost of living is known to be relatively high, particularly in upscale neighbourhoods where housing and dining expenses can be significant. To manage expenses effectively while enjoying the city’s amenities, it's important to budget wisely and explore more affordable housing options in developing areas.
While Dubai has quite a number of public transportation options, such as metros and buses, the city is mainly designed for cars. So, having your own car and getting a local driver's license seems the most convenient option.
How to deal with these challenges?
Now keeping it all in mind, let's take a closer look at several neighbourhoods and learn their strengths. We’ll use some tips by Mira Real Estate, the leading experts in Dubai's property and investments.
1. If you wish to minimise cultural adaptation, Jumeirah Village Circle could be an ideal choice. With its diverse community comprising various nationalities, affordable housing options, and Sunmarke School, JSS International School and Nord Anglia International School nearby, you will quickly feel at home without any adaptation process.
2. When considering education, it's important to focus on communities with highly reputable educational institutions nearby. For instance, choosing Dubai Hills Estate offers the advantage of having GEMS International School and GEMS New Millennium School just a few minutes from the residential area.
3. Yes, Dubai's cost of living is relatively high, but there are housing options available for every income level. Consider the Dubai South area, which is designed to be an affordable living option. Located near Al Maktoum Airport and the Expo 2020 site, it offers modern housing at lower costs. The area is well-equipped with schools, parks, healthcare centres, and shopping facilities, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious families.
4. And if you're looking for a neighbourhood in the geographical center of Dubai, equally to the city's main attractions, consider Dubai Hills Estate. Strategically planned with wide roads and convenient access to major highways, Dubai Hills minimises commute times for residents.
5. Prioritising public transportation options in Dubai often leads you to tourist-centered areas, and Dubai Marina stands out as an excellent choice. This vibrant community offers a dynamic lifestyle with easy access to entertainment venues, dining options, and recreational activities. Its waterfront location provides stunning views and a bustling atmosphere, with The Walk and The Beach at JBR offering family-friendly attractions. Additionally, Dubai Marina boasts several metro stations and is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Road, the city’s main highway.
6. A close alternative, without the tourist bustle, is Dubai Creek Harbour, particularly its latest developments like Mangrove. Designed to foster a community atmosphere, it offers a waterfront location, extensive gardens, children's play areas, gyms, and shops, ensuring families have all the necessary amenities nearby. Conveniently situated, it is just a 15-minute drive from Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa.
