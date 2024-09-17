Fake ads, manipulated photos: Abu Dhabi tenants duped by fraudulent real estate agents

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

When Abu Dhabi resident Hanil Sajad was hunting for an apartment in the Madinat Zayed area, he came across one listing on a popular site of a building with shaded parking. “I was intrigued because it is almost impossible to find parking in that area and this building was advertising shaded private parking,” he said. “However, when I went there, it was just the Mawaqif parking and because the building’s shadow fell on it, they called it shaded parking.”

Several Abu Dhabi residents have reported that property agents are luring them in with false pretences and carefully manipulated photos when the reality is different. Some even advertise houses with different rents and sizes, which prospective renters only find out when they visit the place.

Hanil, who has been house-hunting since 2022, said that he has also seen several such instances. “I once saw an apartment that according to the listing measured 1,500 square feet,” he said. “When I got there, it was the size of a shoebox. When I asked the agent, he said the measurement includes the outdoor balcony as well as part of the corridor because that is where the residents can put their cycles or plant pots.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In February this year, Dubai brought in new rules to stop real estate agents from listing fake ads and gave them a three-day deadline to remove all unavailable properties.

A representative from a leading property portal said they are working with Abu Dhabi authorities to bring about a change in the emirate’s rental sector as well.

“We are fully aware of the frustrations prospective tenants or buyers face when listings don’t match the real price or photos, and we understand how this can erode trust in the market,” said Ari Kesisoglu, President of Property Finder. “If we don’t address this issue, it will persist. With the support of the government, we have made a lot of headway already in Dubai and we hope to see the same progress in Abu Dhabi, ensuring transparency and accuracy in real estate listings.”

They like to string us along

When Mohammed Azhar was house hunting in the Al Raha area last year, he encountered similar deceptive practices by several agents. “When you see a listing on the website, you call the agent and they invite you for a viewing,” he said. “You look at it and it is a great apartment but the next day they say it is already gone. They then show you several apartments, many of them which are already rented and then get back to you saying they is all taken. So they just string you along until you run out of time and patience and are ready to settle for some subpar property.”

Jeff Raju Kuruvilla, the CEO of Manifest Real Estate, said he often gets clients who are frustrated by their search. “One such client visited a property based on an online listing and while standing outside the house, the agent informed him that the requested property had already been sold,” he said. “Alternative options were available but at a higher price point. As a result, he contacted me, having previously purchased properties in Dubai through me, to assist in exploring alternate choices in the same area in Abu Dhabi.”