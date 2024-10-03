Dubai's new real estate plan: Why more people will buy properties in coming years

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 11:11 AM

Dubai's real estate market will see a massive boost in property ownership and transparency in the wake of a new strategy launched by the government, said industry experts.

Under Real Estate Strategy 2033, Dubai aims to increase real estate transactions to Dh1 trillion by 2030 compared to Dh634 billion in 2023; boost the real estate sector's contribution to Dh73 billion; raise the homeownership rate to 33 per cent; implement programmes for affordable housing; and focus on transparency and global marketing, among other things.

Industry executives say that the emirate will continue with its investor—and resident-friendly approach and devise new initiatives and policies that will encourage people to buy more properties and turn to ownership, bring more transparency to the market, and enable developers to launch more affordable developments.

Dubai's property market has experienced a remarkable surge in prices and rents in the post-pandemic period, fuelled by both local and foreign demand. Prices have surpassed the previous peak of 2014 across various areas of the city. However, the introduction of more affordable units as part of the Real Estate Strategy 2033 will open up opportunities for more people to own properties and help tenants transition to ownership.

Ownership boost

Prathyusha Gurrapu, head of research and consultancy at Cushman & Wakefield Core, said increasing property ownership accessibility would benefit end-users and foster long-term investments, enhancing market stability and economic growth. “Initiatives such as favourable financing options, reduced registration fees, and tailored mortgage products could play a crucial role in this effort,” she said.

According to Ari Kesisoglu, president, Property Finder, Dubai real estate market has seen a remarkable surge in property ownership over the past two years.

“Dubai's Real Estate Strategy 2033 aligns perfectly with our long-held belief that strategic investments and cross-industry collaboration can enhance trust, technology, transparency, and talent in the real estate sector. As a leader in proptech, we're excited to support this ambitious vision through our innovative solutions,” he said

Kesisoglu added they have observed a significant uptick in buy-to-live transactions, as evidenced by the substantial increase in mortgage processing through their Mortgage Finder advisory service. “This trend towards owner-occupancy is a natural and more sustainable boost to homeownership, contributing positively to the overall health of the real estate industry.”

Rohit Bachani, co-founder of Merlin Real Estate, is confident about the growth of property ownership in the city as evidenced by significant increases in transactions.

“We have recently sold a Dh53 million penthouse and have noticed a growing emphasis on trust, with buyers increasingly interested to know about the backgrounds of developers. This trend benefits both established real estate firms and emerging developers, as Dubai consistently offers diverse options for residents, especially with new areas being developed. Additionally, financing and mortgage options have become more varied, making the luxury market even more attractive,” said Bachani.