Dubai's Damac launches Riverside project with 1-bedroom flats priced under Dh1 million

A new 'riverside' community project is being built in Dubai and it will come with some unique amenities such as hydroponic farms and a floating opera.

Damac Properties, a private developer in Dubai, launched its Riverside Views project on Wednesday. The development will be located at Dubai Investment Park.

Prices for one-bedroom apartments start at Dh888,000 and two-bedroom apartments from Dh1.42 million. With a 70/30 payment plan available for buyers, the project is scheduled for handover in May 2028.

The Riverside Community project is the developer’s sixth master development.

Demand in Dubai's property market has been exceptional for the past four years as the emirate’s population grew to an all-time high and foreign investors and millionaires were flocking into the city to cash in on rising returns on investments.

Damac said it plans to keep the momentum and launch new projects in 2025.

The Dubai-based master developer is also planning to expand its operations to the US. It hit global headlines earlier this month when its founder Hussain Sajwani announced a $20-billion investment in the US during a Press conference with US President Donald Trump. Sajwani told Khaleej Times that Damac would invest in the US real estate market, too. Amira Sajwani, managing director of Damac Properties, said Riverside Views introduces a collection of stylish one and two-bedroom apartments housed within eight uniquely themed clusters: Teal, Azure, Marine, Indigo, Royal, Capri, Sun and Pacific. “Designed to connect residents to nature and community, the project features a mix of greenery and water scenery, enhancing a sense of well-being and connection with the environment. We will continue to shape Dubai’s luxury real estate landscape and bring iconic products,” said Sajwani.

The Riverside Views follows a record year for Damac Properties, marked by the launch of major community developments: Sun City, Damac Islands, and the announcement of Damac Riverside.