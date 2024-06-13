Dubai South Properties sells out the final phase of South Bay in four hours

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 9:41 PM

Dubai South Properties has announced the successful sell-out of the final phase of South Bay, its development in the heart of Dubai South’s Residential District, in four hours after launching it onto the market. The new launch follows the sell-out of all previously launched units across different phases, reiterating the huge demand on properties in the area and the strategic approach by the company in launching its projects.

The new phase incorporated 160 units comprising of three-, and four-bedroom townhouses, as well as four-, and five-bedroom semi-detached villas. Construction contracts for all phases have been awarded and work is progressing on site.

Once complete, South Bay will feature over 800 spacious villas and townhouses, more than 200 waterfront mansions, a kilometre-long lagoon, over 3 kilometres of a waterfront promenade with cafes, multiple beaches, a clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness centres, lush parks, a shopping mall, a renowned spa, kids’ clubs, waterparks, swimming pools, a lake park, and private beaches, among other amenities. Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, said: “We are pleased with the huge interest the project has garnered since its launch, given its unique value proposition and the state-of the-art amenities that will enrich the lifestyles of future residents. The sell-out of all units reaffirms its attractiveness to investors and buyers and the prominent position Dubai South has attained due to its strategic location, offerings and connectivity. At Dubai South, we are aligned with the government’s vision of attracting one million inhabitants to the area, once Al Maktoum International Airport is complete, and our unique projects cater to all customer preferences, via premium units that include townhouses, villas and apartments, promising an upscale living experience.”



Dubai South has been reinforcing the Residential District with amenities for the comfort and convenience of its tenants. These include public parks; sports courts; retail shops; a 50,000 square-foot hypermarket, a mosque; a petrol station; and a public bus route connecting the district to the Expo Metro station. Additionally, a GEMS Founders School at Dubai South has commenced student enrollments for the academic year 2024-2025, subject to KHDA approvals. Currently, The Residential District is home to over 25,000 residents who enjoy its distinctive lifestyle, range of amenities, and several gated residential communities with apartments and townhouses.