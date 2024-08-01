Dubai: ‘Rightly-priced’ ready properties are sold within a month

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 4:31 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 4:32 PM

Although the off-plan segment is leading the Dubai property market rally, demand for ready properties also stays strong as ‘rightly-priced’ units are sold within a month of putting it up for sale.

Driven by the demand from high net-worth individuals or millionaires and residents, the ready property market is also facing a supply shortage as end-users are growing in the city due to rising rentals.

“Dubai is getting an additional 8,000 plus residents per month, the demand outweighs supply in the majority of projects being launched and sold out and ready properties correctly priced are selling with a maximum of four weeks of being on the market,” Provident Estate said.

“Property demand in 2024 so far was high for ready properties, but due to the lack of stock, we have seen the majority of growth coming from the off-plan segment. There has been a 13.2 per cent increase in ready property transactions yearly,” said Engel & Völkers Middle East.

It said ready property prices increased by 14.57 per cent in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Growing end-users

Dubai is on track to hit the 2040 plan of population growth with an increase of residents from 3.66 million at the beginning of 2024 to 3.754 million on August 1. If the population increases at the current steady rate, it will reach just over 5.5 million by 2040.