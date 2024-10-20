Dubai: Next generation of skyscrapers could be designed, funded by public

A view of the Dubai skyline. Image for illustrative purposes. — Photo by Neeraj Murali

What if Dubai’s next iconic skyscraper wasn’t the vision of a single architect or developer, but rather the creation of the local or even global community? Imagine a future where crowdsourced architectural designs and funding shape the very skyline of this city, allowing anyone with a creative idea or an investment dream to contribute.

The idea of crowdsourcing in urban development brings an entirely new level of engagement to how cities grow. The crowdsourced design taps into a diverse pool of talent, inviting innovative minds from around the globe —professionals, aspiring architects, and everyday dreamers — to participate in the city’s architectural journey. Dubai, with its rich history of daring urban planning and ambitious construction projects, could use this collective creativity to introduce new heights of innovation and diversity into its skyline.

Consider a skyscraper whose concept originates not from a single celebrated firm but from an open call to architects and thinkers worldwide. A democratic approach to design could result in architectural marvels that integrate different cultural perspectives, seamlessly blending cutting-edge engineering with lived human experience. Such a shift in the creative process represents more than a change in logistics; it symbolizes a city whose evolution is shared and open to anyone willing to dream boldly enough.

And crowdsourcing isn’t limited to the design phase. The financial model of real estate can also be reimagined, opening opportunities for public funding through platforms designed for collective investment. People from all walks of life, ranging from Dubai residents to international enthusiasts, could directly invest in a skyscraper’s development, turning these imposing structures into symbols of a collective financial effort. Crowdfunded real estate creates new paths for small-scale investors to be part of the city’s growth, breaking the traditional barriers that have historically kept real estate investment in the hands of a few.

Gaurav Aidasani, founder and managing director of Union Square House. — Supplied photo

Engaging the community through crowdsourced funding brings financial diversification and forges a profound sense of collective ownership. Picture a skyline that the public feels genuinely connected to, not just as an observer, but as a contributor. When people invest both creatively and financially in a building, the skyscraper becomes more than an architectural achievement; it becomes a monument to their ambitions and aspirations. This deepened the connection between citizens and the urban environment fosters a sense of pride and care that can translate into broader social engagement.

Such projects would also bring sustainability to the forefront of the construction agenda. The power of collective input often brings an amplified emphasis on environmental responsibility, with individuals advocating for green building materials, renewable energy integration, and other eco-friendly initiatives. Crowdsourced projects are more likely to reflect values shared by their backers — sustainable, community-focused, and forward-thinking — ultimately supporting Dubai’s commitment to being a leader in sustainable urban living.

Technological advancements Technological advances have already paved the way for making crowdsourced real estate development a reality. Blockchain technology could underpin transparent financial transactions and track investments, while digital platforms could facilitate global design competitions with minimal logistical hurdles. With its well-established tradition of integrating advanced technologies into urban management, Dubai could leverage these tools to create a model for urban development that is innovative, inclusive, and secure. From a business perspective, crowdsourcing presents strategic advantages that could mitigate risks within the real estate sector. By broadening the base of investors and designers, projects are less vulnerable to economic fluctuations that typically affect highly centralised funding structures. A community-driven development model also holds intrinsic resilience, backed not just by a few stakeholders, but by a broad spectrum of individuals invested both financially and emotionally. Admittedly, crowdsourced real estate development involves challenges. Ensuring quality standards, maintaining safety protocols, and managing large numbers of contributors require robust frameworks and oversight. However, Dubai has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to execute ambitious projects with precision, often underpinned by cutting-edge management solutions and an openness to bold regulatory frameworks. The skyscrapers defining Dubai’s skyline have always been symbols of ambition — of a city that isn’t afraid to push boundaries and reach for the extraordinary. The prospect of crowdsourcing future skyscrapers adds a new layer of meaning to this ambition: the notion of reaching for the extraordinary together. Moving beyond the traditional, top-down approach to development and embracing a collaborative, grassroots-driven model of architecture represents an opportunity for Dubai to lead a new global movement in urban development.

Gaurav Aidasani is founder and managing director of Union Square House.