Dubai: 256 property brokers fined for violating advertisement laws this year

During the first half of 2024, DLD inspectors conducted 450 field inspections and 1,530 inspections on associated advertisements

by

Waheed Abbas
File photo used for illustrative purposes
File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 5:11 PM

Last updated: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 6:09 PM

Dubai Land Department on Wednesday said it fined 256 property brokers for not complying with the regulations and terms and conditions of advertisement during the first half of 2024.

A statement issued by the regulator said more than 1,200 legal warnings were also issued for not adhering to the laws.


During the first half of 2024, DLD inspectors conducted 450 field inspections and 1,530 inspections on associated advertisements.

“These operations are part of the regular monitoring conducted by the Real Estate Control Department to enhance market transparency and integrity and protect investors' and customers rights,” said Ali Abdullah Al Ali, director of the Real Estate Control Department at the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (Rera) in Dubai Land Department.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The regulator aims to guide broker compliance with the terms and conditions for advertisements, specifically the presence of a QR code that meets the approved specifications, is readable when scanned, and that the ad data matches the code authorisation.

“We continuously work on developing monitoring and inspection mechanisms so that all parties comply with the regulations governing the real estate sector in the emirate. We urge all real estate brokers and companies to fully adhere to the instructions and directives issued by DLD to maintain the market’s sustainability and development. We also call on the public not to engage with any property advertisement not approved by DLD,” said Al Ali.

The regulator will soon deploy artificial intelligence technologies for advertisement monitoring which will significantly enhance the governance of the control process and reduce related violations.

