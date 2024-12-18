Dubai: 9-bedroom 'dream' mansion sold for Dh200 million

The fully furnished mansion, sits on a sprawling 37,700+ sq ft private plot and spans four levels. — Supplied photo

Dubai’s ultra-luxury real estate market added another feather in its cap, with a nine-bedroom mansion in Hills Grove, Dubai Hills Estate, selling for a record-breaking Dh200 million.

This surpasses the firm’s previous record of Dh145 million set less than two months ago. Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty represented both buyer and seller in this landmark transaction, with senior global property consultant Renit Shah acting for the buyer.

Hills Grove, one of two exclusive mansion enclaves in Dubai Hills Estate, comprises just 26 residences along a single street, surrounded by the golf course and picturesque lakes. This exclusivity, combined with limited availability, has earned it the nickname ‘Street of Dreams,’ making it highly sought-after by HNWIs and UHNWIs. Over the past four years, Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty has closed five of the most expensive transactions in the neighbourhood, each exceeding the last, with this sale representing a 62.5 per cent increase over the brokerage’s first mansion sale in the area.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The fully furnished mansion, sits on a sprawling 37,700+ sq ft private plot and spans four levels, including a rooftop terrace and basement. Features include a large private garden and a unique boomerang-shaped swimming pool. Its prime location provides panoramic views of the golf course, the Downtown Dubai skyline, and the Burj Khalifa.

George Azar, Chairman and CEO, Dubai Sothebys International Realty

George Azar, chairman and CEO of Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, said: “This record-breaking sale on Hills Grove’s ‘Street of Dreams’ is a testament to Dubai’s global appeal and our teams’ strategic vision. By consistently setting new benchmarks, we are shaping Dubai’s super-prime real estate market and solidifying our position as a trusted partner for (HNWIs) and (UHNWI). This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering excellence and redefining the standards of luxury living in Dubai.”

Shah added: “Dubai Hills Estate has truly delivered on its promise as a premier destination for the city’s elite. Hills View and Hills Grove showcase some of Dubai’s most exquisite homes, making new pricing benchmarks inevitable. As this young community continues to develop, its value will only continue to grow.” In October 2024, Dubai’s property market hit an all-time high, recording over 20,000 transactions totalling Dh60.5 billion ($16.47 billion). The city continues to attract global HNWIs, particularly from the United Kingdom, Eastern Asia, and the United States. While new home handovers increased 50 per cent Q3 2024, supply remains tight at the high end, positioning areas like Hills Grove to command premium prices. ALSO READ: UAE farm owners call out 'rude tenants' who leave trash everywhere after winter parties New Dubai developer to launch eight projects and a Membership Club on Dubai Islands