Dubai: Luxury home availability drops by nearly half as millionaires buy them for personal use

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 3:10 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 3:13 PM

The number of luxury homes available for sale in Dubai has shrunk by nearly half in the past year due to unprecedented demand from high-net-worth individuals.

According to the data released by global real estate consultancy Knight Frank, the number of properties has fallen by 47 per cent to 2,851 in high-end communities such as Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills and Jumeirah Bay Islands.

This new data shows that buyers are either end-users who want to use it for personal use or those investors who are holding onto their assets expecting prices to rise further in the coming years.

Dubai saw 190 homes sold with a value of over $10 million during the first half of 2024, almost reaching the 189 figures achieved in the first half of last year. Similarly, demand for uber-luxury properties valued at $25 million-plus stayed strong as 15 homes were sold during Q2, taking the tally to 21 for the first half of 2024.

Top 5 Dubai locations where $10 million+ homes were sold in H1 2024 Location Number of homes sold Palm Jumeirah 60 Palm Jebel Ali 14 Business Bay 12 Al Wasl 9 Jumeirah Bay Island/MBR 10 each

Top 5 Dubai places in terms of value where $10 million+ homes were sold in H1 2024 Location Total value of sales ($million) Palm Jumeirah 992.97 Jumeirah Bay Island 303.12 Dubai Hills Estate 159.80 Al Wasl 157.86 Palm Jebel Ali 159.38

Source: Knight Frank, Reidin

The UAE has been a top destination for millionaires to relocate to over the past three years. According to Henley & Partners, Dubai was home to 72,500 millionaires, 212 centi-millionaires and 15 billionaires. Dubai has one of the highest growth of millionaires, reaching 78 per cent in the past 10 years from 2013 to 2023.

“The global super-rich remain fixated on Dubai, which is overwhelming the supply of luxury homes in the city. Indeed, the volume of demand for property in Emirates Hills, Jumeirah Bay Island, Jumeirah Islands and The Palm Jumeirah has resulted in a 47 per cent drop in the number of homes available for sale in these areas over the last 12 months,” said Faisal Durrani, partner and head of research for Mena at Knight Frank.

The global real estate consultancy earlier said that private investors were looking to invest $4.4 billion (Dh16.1 billion) in Dubai’s property market, which is quite attractive in terms of price points as compared to other majority cities. However, it offers much higher capital appreciation and rental income in those cities.

End-users in spotlight

Michael Gelpke, CEO at Glam Properties, said recent trends in the UAE's Golden Visa real estate market include increased foreign direct investment, with Dubai's market growth accelerating.

“The investor profile is diversifying, attracting more European and Chinese buyers. There's a noticeable shift towards an end-user market, with investors planning long-term residency. Demand for high-end properties is increasing, and the off-plan property segment is growing consistently.

"Enhanced family benefits and streamlined application processes are making the program more attractive. Community living and mixed-use developments are gaining popularity among Golden Visa holders. These trends reflect the program's success in stimulating the real estate sector and attracting long-term residents to the UAE,” he said.

Akshay Nagdev, Business Head at Foremen Fiefdom, said the current market scene shows a high demand for luxury villas among those looking for spacious and high-end living options.

