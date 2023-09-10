Dubai: Get up to Dh10,000 a night rental income with penthouses

Why encouraging Emiratis to join private sector companies is more important than ever
The majority of the penthouse buyers in Dubai are end-users. However, some millionaires rent out these ultra-luxury units to expand their income sources.
Some of them have listed these units on bnbme Holiday Homes, which has recorded quite a few on their site.
“We have quite a few listed in the double digits. We have a good clientele for penthouses and have seen them very well through the year,” says Vinayak Mahtani, CEO of bnbme Holiday Homes.
When it comes to average rentals of penthouses in the city, it really depends on what the property has to offer, according to Mahtani.
“Rents can go from Dh1,000 a night up to Dh10,000 a night. Its location, how it’s furnished and the service we offer all dictate the price. Our rates are consistently increasing on the penthouses. We have some of the nicest buildings in Dubai, and we have these because we are outperforming the long-term market.
"Our owners are great and have made considerable investments in the interiors, it’s the best-performing segment for us,” added bnbme chief executive.
ALSO READ:
Why encouraging Emiratis to join private sector companies is more important than ever
G20 countries are the UAE’s largest trading partners, Al Zeyoudi says
Region's airlines post 22.6% increase in July traffic, IATA data shows
The collaboration was formed to work hand in hand towards net zero
Travel platform TBO.COM partners with WebEngage
Acquisition price has been adjusted as a result of the company’s strong financial performance
Nearly 30% of students of the graduating class of 2023 will be pursuing higher education in the United States
Sustainability to be key theme this year