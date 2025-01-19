Dubai allows property owners on Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Jaddaf to convert to freehold ownership

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Private property owners in Sheikh Zayed Road (from the Trade Centre Roundabout to the Water Canal) and Al Jaddaf area can now convert their properties to freehold ownership, Dubai Land Department announced.

The permission to convert the form of ownership is available to all nationalities. A total of 457 plots are eligible for conversion to freehold: 128 plots along Sheikh Zayed Road and 329 plots in Al Jaddaf.

Owners of lands included in the transfer can first verify their ability to benefit from it through the app “Dubai REST”, as the transfer requires submitting an application to the Dubai Land Department to evaluate and value the land.