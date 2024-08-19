Dubai: 10 property owners banned from leasing due to overcrowding, safety concerns

Luxury travellers can embark from Dubai to explore the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman
Dubai Land Department (DLD) on Monday said it banned 10 property owners from leasing their properties due to overcrowding and safety standards.
The regulator announced that this decision was taken after inspections carried out by the regulator’s partners.
“DLD, in partnership with its strategic partners, conducted thorough inspection campaigns that resulted in banning 10 property owners from leasing and subleasing their properties until they resolve their issues and fully meet overcrowding, health and safety standards,” it said.
The regulator revealed that the violating property owners have been notified about the decision to restrict leasing and sub-leasing until their status is resolved and they comply with the regulations.
“These firm measures were taken due to repeated violations and warnings to comply with DLD regulations, which are crucial for maintaining stability in Dubai’s real estate market,” it said.
Be it brokers, agents or property owners, DLD has taken a tough stance against the violators to ensure the safety and hygienic aspects of the residents. In 2024, authorities fined 286 real estate companies and brokers for failing to comply with the regulations.
In the post-pandemic period, demand for property grew exponentially, attracting many new property owners who wanted to cash in on high rental income and return on investment.
Dubai has also seen a big jump in population since 2021, thanks to strong economic recovery creating a large number of jobs, especially in the private sector. The population has increased from 3.411 million at the start of 2021 to 3.762 million in August 2024, an increase of 10.3 per cent.
Dubai saw delivery of 12,900 apartments and 3,925 villas during the first half of 2024. It is expected that another 20,000 apartments and 5,000 villas to be handed over by the end of 2024, according to Asteco.
DLD on Monday urged property owners and tenants to comply with laws and regulations to avoid any violations.
