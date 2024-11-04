Downtown Dubai sees biggest property deal of the year

Spanning 378,885 square feet and nestled in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Emaar Square Building 3 stands as a prestigious address favoured by leading businesses.

Downtown Dubai recently recorded its biggest property deal of the year, as Driven Properties added Emaar Square Building 3 to its portfolio through an Dh505 million acquisition.

Spanning 378,885 square feet and nestled in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Emaar Square Building 3 stands as a prestigious address favoured by leading businesses seeking both prominence and visibility. With premium office spaces in this prime location being highly limited, Driven Properties’ strategic acquisition ensures that companies can secure exceptional environments designed to foster growth.

“As Dubai continues to establish itself as a global business powerhouse, Driven Properties is committed to playing a key role in shaping the city’s commercial real estate landscape. By expanding our portfolio with this landmark building, we’re not only enhancing our offer but also supporting the ambitions of businesses that make Dubai so dynamic. Moving our headquarters to Emaar Square 3 is a significant step for us — it places us right at the center of the action, where innovation and opportunity thrive.” said Abdullah Alajaji, founder and CEO of Driven Properties.

Hadi Hamra, managing partner at Driven Properties added: “The purchase was made through a dedicated fund, ensuring a thoughtful expansion for Driven Properties. Relocating the company’s headquarters to Emaar Square 3 not only signifies growth but also reinforces Driven Properties’ reputation as a trusted and influential player in Dubai’s competitive real estate market.” This acquisition is set to make a substantial impact on Downtown Dubai’s commercial real estate scene by providing much-needed premium office spaces. Driven Properties is poised to attract leading businesses to the area, contributing to the continued vibrancy and economic growth of one of the world’s most exciting business hubs. Driven Properties has brokered some of Dubai’s most prestigious destinations. Its portfolio comprises iconic projects like the Sea Mirror Villa on Jumeriah Bay Island and Rixos Financial Center Road Dubai Residences.