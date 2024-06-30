DIFC Square breaks ground on near 1mn sq.ft. development

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 5:27 PM

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has broken ground on DIFC Square, a landmark development and commercial project comprising three interconnected buildings. It will feature offices and retail units, significantly boosting the Centre's real estate offerings while meeting the growing demand for Grade A offices in the heart of Dubai's financial district.

Kazim, Governor, DIFC, said, "As DIFC continues to strengthen its position as a world-class financial hub, leading regional and global businesses are establishing their presence in the Centre to grow their network and expand across the MEASA region and beyond. DIFC Square will become a valued addition to the Centre's growing real estate portfolio by providing future-forward, Grade A office spaces dedicated to meeting the demand for high-quality, future-centric commercial property."

Driven bygrowth in both wealth and asset management and the insurance business, DIFC Square has elicited robust tenant demand, underscoring the project's strategic appeal and prime location, while highlighting the strong interest and growing demand for DIFC's premium urban commercial real estate.

Strategically situated in DIFC, the project offers proximity to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, Sheikh Zayed Road and other key business and leisure destinations.