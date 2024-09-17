Cushman & Wakefield Core expands into Egypt

Cushman & Wakefield Core Co-CEO Edward Macura (left) with Ian Thomas, Chief Administration Officer EMEA, Cushman & Wakefield. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 5:56 PM

Following the success of their exclusive affiliate agreement in the UAE, Cushman & Wakefield Core, a prominent regional commercial real estate firm, and Cushman & Wakefield, a global leader in commercial real estate services, have announced their expansion into the Egyptian market.

Edward Macura, Co-CEO of Cushman & Wakefield Core, stated: “Our UAE affiliation has proven immensely successful over the past 12 months, delivering significant value to both our clients and our team. Given Egypt’s role as a gateway to Africa, coupled with strong investment ties between the UAE and Egyptian real estate markets, this partnership aligns seamlessly with our strategy to harness synergies and extend our regional footprint.

“This partnership brings an exciting new dynamic to the expanding Egyptian real estate market, enabling us to support our regional and international clients locally, while also delivering to our Egyptian clients a wide array of services, ranging from research & consultancy, capital markets, sales & leasing, asset management, property management and global occupier services.”

Colin Wilson, Chief Executive EMEA, Cushman & Wakefield, said: “We are pleased to further our successful relationship with Cushman & Wakefield Core and extend delivery of our services into a market in which we did not previously have a branded presence. This exclusive affiliate relationship benefits both local and global clients who gain access to our global network and local knowledge respectively.”