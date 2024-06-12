Citi Developers announces construction work on 17-storied Aveline Residence project in JVC

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 10:18 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 10:19 PM

Citi Developers, a leading Dubai-based real estate company, announced the start of construction on their 17- storied mega Aveline Residence project in Jumeirah Village Circle

The project is set to be delivered by 2026.

This was stated by Citi Developers, CEO, Zoraiz Malik recently in Dubai, adding that the country has been experiencing rapid urbanisation and infrastructural development, fuelled by population growth, increasing tourism, and government initiatives to diversify the economy. “Our entry into the UAE real estate market aligns seamlessly with our company’s forward-looking vision of global expansion and diversification.” Malik added.

“By adhering to our core values of integrity and professionalism, we are committed to creating exceptional value for all involved while driving innovation and positively impacting the communities we serve.”

“After having operations in the UK and Pakistani real estate market for over one decade, Aveline Residence is one of the most successful projects for Citi developers, which is comprised of Beach pool, mini cinema, games area, glass bottom suspended pool, Gym, padel court, kids pool games area, yoga area, lap pool, mini golf jogging track and the kids play area.”