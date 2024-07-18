Binghatti’s sukuk tap records an overwhelming 420% oversubscription

BinGhatti Stars, a project by the developer in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The recent tap brings Binghatti’s overall sukuk deal size to $500 million. — File photo

Dubai’s leading real estate developer Binghatti has announced an immensely successful sukuk. The sukuk tap was linked to the developer’s debut February 2027 USD 300 million sukuk issuance which was listed earlier this year on London Stock Exchange (ISM) and Nasdaq Dubai, and was over 200 per cent oversubscribed. The recent tap brings Binghatti’s overall sukuk deal size to $500 million. The recent tap witnessed record-breaking demand from both regional and international investors, reaching a remarkable level of approximately 4.2x oversubscription.

The continuous high demand and oversubscription levels of Binghatti’s sukuk underscores the developer’s strong market position and robust global investor confidence in the Binghatti brand.