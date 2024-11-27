Arabian Hills Estate unveils second phase after remarkable success of Phase One

The launch aligns with the company's mission to create innovative and forward- thinking communities that cater to future generations

Building on the remarkable success of its first phase, Arabian Hills Real Estate Development has announced the official launch of Phase Two of its iconic project, Arabian Hills Estate. The announcement was made during an exclusive event held on November 27, at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai, attended by leading figures from the real estate sector and prominent community members.

Arabian Hills Estate is strategically located on the Dubai-Al Ain Road, just 45 minutes from the Burj Khalifa district. Spanning 244 million sq ft, this visionary development, valued at Dh22 billion, represents a significant milestone in redefining sustainable and modern living.

The launch of Phase Two aligns with the company's mission to create innovative and forward- thinking communities that cater to future generations. The overwhelming response to Phase One earlier this year highlights the trust and confidence that investors and homebuyers place in the quality of Arabian Hills' projects.

Phase Two Highlights

This new phase offers unparalleled opportunities for both living and investment, with its prime location and integrated facilities designed to meet diverse resident needs. From expansive green spaces and premium recreational amenities to state-of-the-art educational and commercial facilities, Arabian Hills Estate is designed to enhance quality of life while fostering a sense of community.

A Celebration of Excellence

The launch event featured a captivating presentation showcasing the project’s standout features, including lush landscapes, comprehensive service facilities, and innovative urban planning. Adding to the excitement, celebrated Arab superstar Ragheb Alama enthralled attendees with his iconic performance, while the internationally renowned Gipsy Kings delivered a lively musical showcase, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

Arabian Hills: A Premier Real Estate Destination

As one of the region's most prestigious real estate projects, Arabian Hills Estate combines exceptional urban design with a strategic location, making it an ideal choice for both investors and residents. With the launch of Phase Two, Arabian Hills continues to reinforce its commitment to supporting economic growth and solidifying the UAE's status as a global real estate hub.