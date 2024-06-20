Aqua Properties marks record sales of ‘The Central Downtown’ project

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 5:39 PM

Aqua Properties, a leading real estate brokerage and developer, announced the sale of over 900 units in its latest project, The Central Downtown, within just 100 days of its launch.

Demonstrating the robust demand for premium real estate in Dubai, The Central Downtown topped the charts in May, capturing an impressive 40.5% of all transactions in Arjan, according to Property Monitor.

Ali Tumbi, founder of Aqua Properties said: “This rapid sales success underscores Aqua Properties’ formidable presence in Dubai’s real estate market and highlights the high level of investor confidence in our projects.”

To celebrate the success of The Central Downtown, Aqua Properties hosted an exclusive 3-day luxury cruise on the Arabian Gulf, bringing together over 300 key investors, brokerage partners, and valued community members. The celebrations continued in April with a groundbreaking event, marking the commencement of this visionary project.

AQUA Properties Founder Ali Tumbi Aqua Properties has continued to build a reputation for excellence since its establishment in 2005. Known for its extensive experience and strong community trust, Aqua Properties has once again demonstrated its prowess with the launch of its seventh project, The Central Downtown. Centrally located in Arjan, the project spreads over a sprawling 7-acre hub, making it the largest development in the community. The Central Downtown comprises four towers offering studios, and 1-3-bedroom apartments, featuring a 200,000 sq. ft. podium level with over 25 amenities. Residents will enjoy a golf simulator, wave pool, basketball court, outdoor cinema, padel tennis, and organic farm among others. Additionally, a 150,000 sq. ft. shopping mall beneath these interconnected towers provides a unique retail convenience. This integrated approach sets The Central Downtown apart, making it the leading choice in Arjan.

With nearly two decades of industry experience, Aqua Properties consistently delivers exceptional services, ensuring customer satisfaction through competitive pricing strategies, flexible payment plans, and luxurious amenities. The company’s impressive portfolio includes projects in Dubai’s prime locations such as the Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Motor City, and others.