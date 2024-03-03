Aeon & Trisl secures top spot at Emaar’s Annual Broker Awards 2023

India Gem & Jewellery Show to be held in Dubai in April
Aeon & Trisl Real Estate, a multinational real estate brokerage headquartered in the UAE, with additional offices in the United Kingdom and Pakistan, recently secured the number one position award from Emaar Properties at Annual Broker Awards 2023.
Emaar continues to be one of the most valued, real estate developers in the region and the world. In a display of recognition, Aeon & Trisl’s outstanding accomplishments are showcased on the Burj Khalifa. Saleem Karsaz led the charge in achieving the number one position. Furthermore, Aeon & Trisl benefits from the expertise and leadership of its Chief Operating Officer in Dubai, Baber Shah, who plays a pivotal role in driving the company’s operational efficiency and strategic vision forward.
Since its inception in 2008, Aeon & Trisl has formed robust ties with leading property developers across the Middle East, Europe, and Pakistan, solidifying its status as a global brand with its headquarters rooted in Dubai.
