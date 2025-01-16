Adanté Realty launches Yenaier Residences, defining a new era of sustainable luxury in Oman

Located in Sultan Haitham City, the first smart city in Oman, Yenaier is named to commemorate the month of accession of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

Adanté Realty, the real estate arm of the Al Adrak Group, a leading conglomerate in Oman, today announced the launch of its flagship project, Yenaier Residences, located at the heart of Sultan Haitham City, Oman's first smart city.

The official launch of Yenaier Residences occurred on January 13, at the St. Regis Hotel, Muscat, attended by Dr Khalfan bin Said Al Shueili, minister of housing and urban planning and prominent guests from the government and private sector.

This landmark development embodies a new beginning in luxury living, rooted in sustainability and designed to foster community and connection. It is named in tribute to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, reflecting the significance of January, the month of his Accession. Yenaier aims to set new benchmarks in the Omani real estate sector as a Freehold project for all nationalities.

Dr Khalfan bin Said Al Shueili highlighted the project’s location within Sultan Haitham City and said: "Yenaier Residences, being located in the heart of Sultan Haitham City, is at the forefront of sustainable urban development, which aligns with the goals of Oman’s Vision 2040 and showcases the nation’s commitment to innovation."

Yenaier Residences offers more than just an address; it's a lifestyle destination for discerning homebuyers. Located within Sultan Haitham City in Al Seeb, Muscat, the project is part of a comprehensive transformation championed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP). This eco-city spans 2.9 million square meters and integrates key features, including green spaces, smart city infrastructure, and comprehensive facilities: healthcare, schools, universities, mosques, commercial establishments, souqs, and cultural and daycare centres.

The Yenaier Residences feature six iconic towers interconnected by looping boulevards and greenscapes. The design philosophy is based on contemporary fluid architecture, eco-friendly principles, and smart living. The development includes a range of residences: loggia studios, loggia suites (1 BHK), sky residences (2 BHK), and sky villas (3 BHKs) and sky palaces (penthouses), with sizes ranging from 71 sqm to 462 sqm. Yenaier offers a range of amenities that promote an active and connected lifestyle, including fitness and wellness, community and social hubs, convenience, and leisure.

Adanté Realty, as the development arm of the Al Adrak Group, brings 39 years of experience in the real estate sector in Oman and the UAE. This legacy ensures that Yenaier is built with a strong foundation and a commitment to high-quality materials and craftsmanship. Notably, Al Adrak Group’s expertise has been recognised by Ellington Properties in the UAE, where they are currently constructing two prestigious projects (EH3 and EH4), further solidifying their reputation for excellence. Adanté Realty’s vision is rooted in supporting Oman’s Vision 2040 and contributing to the nation’s infrastructure development.

Regarding Adanté's entry into the premium real estate market in Oman, Dr Thomas Alexander, founder and the chairman of Al Adrak Group, commented: "Adanté Realty is not just building properties; we are crafting legacies. Leveraging the Al Adrak Group's 39 years of experience, we are setting new benchmarks for luxurious, sustainable living in Oman. Our commitment to quality and innovation is unwavering as we shape the future of urban spaces. Yenaier Residences is a testament to our commitment to eco-conscious living. Through the use of sustainable building materials, innovative technologies, and green design, we are creating a development that is not only luxurious but also environmentally responsible."

On the unique investment opportunity that Yenaier presents, Dr Aadil Thomas Alexander, executive director of Al Adrak Group and the CEO of Adanté, said: "Investing in Yenaier Residences is not just about buying property; it’s about securing a prosperous future. Oman offers a stable and attractive investment environment, with freehold ownership, no taxes on personal income, property, or inheritance, and residency for investors and their families linked to the property ownership. We are proud to offer a prime opportunity for both local and international investors."

Dr Aadil further highlighted the focus on community and lifestyle: "At Yenaier, we are creating a place where people can connect, thrive, and create lasting memories. Our focus on sustainability, community spaces, and premium amenities reflects our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our residents. The integrated community is a place designed for a 'new generation' while appealing to 'more traditional lifestyles'."

Oman offers a stable and attractive environment for real estate investment, with zero taxes on personal income and 100 per cent property ownership, promising a booming real estate market and supportive business laws. These benefits position Yenaier as a prime opportunity for both local and international investors.